Air Force hockey has added the NCAA Division I all-time leader in goals as a volunteer assistant coach.
Chuck Delich, a 1977 Air Force Academy graduate who scored 156 goals in 109 games with the Falcons, will join coach Frank Serratore’s staff.
Delich served as Air Force’s head coach from 1985-1997, compiling a record of 154-197-19. His win total is tied for second-most in program history.
His military career spanned 16 years and he retired as a major in 1993.
“I am thrilled to announce the addition of Falcon hockey legend Chuck Delich to our staff,” said Serratore, who replaced Delich as Air Force’s coach in 1997. “Chuck is a terrific hockey man and a class act and he will contribute in many ways both as a coach and mentor to our players and staff.”
Delich still holds or is tied for 14 records at Air Force and ranks in the NCAA’s top 15 in career goals (156), career points (279), career points per game (2.55), point per game in a season (3.07 in 1976), goals per game in a season (1.69 in 1976) and goals in a game (6).