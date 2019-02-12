If it’s not bolted down at Holy Cross, Air Force might be coming after it.
Weeks after announcing it had hired away Crusaders athletic director Nathan Pine, the academy has found new wide receivers coach Ari Confesor from the same program.
The news of Confesor’s hiring was first reported by the Worcester (Mass.) Telegram and confirmed by The Gazette through a source. Air Force has not announced the hiring, though coach Troy Calhoun said last week he hoped to have the position filled by Tuesday.
The position became vacant when Taylor Stubblefield left Air Force for Miami in January.
Confesor, a 2004 graduate of Holy Cross and a member of the school’s athletic Hall of Fame, had spent one year at his alma mater as the wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator. He had spent eight of the nine previous seasons at Rhode Island, where he coached receivers, secondary, linebackers and served as co-special teams coordinator. In the one-year gap from Rhode Island he served in the scouting department for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Confesor holds Holy Cross’ all-time records with 2,352 receiving yards, 2,267 kickoff return yards and 5,370 all-purpose yards.
The option-based Falcons have seen frequent turnover at the wide receiver coaching spot since Mike Thiessen ended his eight-year run at the helm and moved to quarterbacks coach.
Since then, the Falcons have had Derek Lewis (2015), Jake Moreland (2016), Stubblefield (2017-18) and now Confesor at the position.