Air Force has plucked its new tight ends coach from the XFL.
Jonathan Himebauch was the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Vipers, who recently saw their inaugural season come to an abrupt end due to the reaction to COVID-19.
Himebauch’s career has also included time with the San Antonio Commanders of the disbanded Alliance of American Football, multiple stints in the Canadian Football League and in the Mountain West at Nevada, San Diego State and UNLV. He spent 2012-13 coaching the offensive line at Wake Forest, where he overlapped with current Air Force offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke, who was the offensive coordinator.
As a player, Himebauch was a two-year starter at center for USC and played for the Toronto Argonauts in the CFL. He also spent time with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs.
“Jonathan, Jessica and their family are such a natural fit for our football program and the Air Force Academy,” Falcons coach Troy Calhoun said in a news release. “Both the depth and breadth of his playing and coaching experiences, along with his very sturdy leadership qualities are perfect for the Falcons.”
He’ll be the sixth tight ends coach in the past seven years for Air Force, where Jake Moreland, Steed Lobotzke, Bart Miller, Nick Jones and Jonathan Wallace have served in the role during that span.
“We’re always able to find really good candidates here because it’s a great place to be,” offensive coordinator Mike Thiessen said following a spring practice in February. “People want to live here and coach these kids and be at this school, so as soon as news like (Wallace’s departure for Kansas) happens we get an influx of about 1,000 people who want the job.
“When you hire great people, you expect them to be guys who move forward in some capacity. Everybody wants to compete at the highest level. When you have good seasons and you do a good job, people recognize that and you get opportunities, which is awesome.”
The Falcons used Ben Miller as the tight ends coach during spring practice, which ran for 13 of the planned 15 sessions before disbanding because of the coronavirus. Miller played tight end in an NFL stint with the Cleveland Browns.
Miller will now return to coaching running backs, a role he has shared with Jake Campbell since 2012. Campbell handled the running backs in solo capacity during the spring.
“Fundamentally, our guys have improved at those two spots with their tutelage and their guidance,” Calhoun said of the tight ends and running backs groups over the past month.
Calhoun refused to explain the delay in hiring a tight ends coach when asked last week, saying only that “each one’s different.” Himebauch’s employment with the then-ongoing XFL season now explains the pause in hiring, while other openings on the staff were filled quickly.
At tight end, the Falcons return only senior Rhett Harms with playing experience gained last year as a reserve. Rising sophomore Kyle Patterson, a touted recruit who chose Air Force over Alabama, emerged as the leading contender for a starting role out of spring practice. Another sophomore, Chris Kane, also impressed.
Air Force lost four assistants (Terrance Jamison, defensive line/Purdue; Ron Vanderlinden, linebackers/retirement; Chip Vaughn, defensive backs/New York Jets; Wallace, tight ends/Kansas) following an 11-2 season that ended with a No. 22 ranking in the Associate Press's final poll. All four have now been replaced.
Jonathan Himebauch coaching career
2020: Offensive Line, Tampa Bay Vipers
2019: Offensive Line, San Antonio Commanders
2017-18: Offensive Line, Toronto Argonauts
2016: Offensive Line, Nevada
2015: Offensive Line/Assistant Head Coach, Toronto Argonauts
2014: Offensive Line/Run Game Coordinator, Edmonton Eskimos
2012-13: Offensive Line, Wake Forest
2009-11: Offensive Line, Montreal Alouettes
2006-08: Offensive Line, San Diego State
2005: Head Coach, Harvard-Westlake High School
2004: Offensive Line, UNLV
2003: Offensive Line, Calgary Stampeders
2002: Offensive Line/Tight Ends, San Barbara City College
2000-01: Offensive Graduate Assistant, UNLV
1999: Offensive Line, Palo Verdes Peninsula High School
1998: Offensive Line, Damien High School