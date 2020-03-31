Welcome back, Joe Scott.
Air Force hired a familiar face as head coach of its men's basketball program on Tuesday. Scott led the Falcons program from 2001-04, a stretch that included a rare appearance in the NCAA Tournament. Air Force athletics director Nathan Pine went with the safe hire, the favorite to land the job.
Scott left Air Force for Princeton in 2004. He's also coached at Holy Cross (where he intersected with Pine), the University of Denver and the University of Georgia. Other candidates included Richmond associate head coach Marcus Jenkins and Missouri assistant Chris Hollender.