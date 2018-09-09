BOCA RATON, Fla. • It took just three halves at the start of the season for Air Force to replace all three backfield spots.
Opening the third quarter at Florida Atlantic it was Isaiah Sanders at quarterback, Nolan Eriksen at tailback and Cole Fagan at fullback. A week earlier, it had been Arion Worthman (replaced), Joseph Saucier (injured) and Parker Wilson (injured) filling those spots to open the year.
“It’s challenging, always changing personnel,” said Eriksen, who ran eight times for 44 yards and scored a touchdown on Saturday. “There’s small ways that each person is going to be different.”
After the 33-27 loss, the Falcons talked heavily about a need to improve over the upcoming bye week. It would seem a critical piece of that will include settling into some stable roles.
Injuries have played a major role in the shuffling, which certainly isn’t contained to the offense. At cornerback, Robert Bullard didn’t play on Saturday. Junior Zane Lewis stepped in to make his first start, with sophomore Tre’ Bugg also seeing significant time.
Nearly every defensive position saw some degree of substitution, as the changes were used strategically to slow the Owls’ rapid-fire pace.
There was an indication from players that Bullard may not be out for long, though Bugg, a former three-star recruit, made a case for playing time. But on offense, there hasn’t been any information as to how long Wilson or Saucier will be unavailable.
“The mentality’s got to be next man up,” said Sanders, who got the start over Worthman and played the entire game. “Whenever somebody goes down, whether it’s Sauce or whoever it is, the next guy’s got to be ready. That’s how we are. Especially with Air Force and everything, we know how it is to handle and tackle adversity. When a situation comes up, we pride ourselves on being able to handle it.”
But some of the problems are becoming big-picture issues. Going back to a shutout loss at home to Army last year – and not counting the game against FCS opponent Stony Brook – the Falcons have lost four of five games. They’ve been outscored by an average of 32-20 in those games and outgained by more than 80 yards per game.
A constant thread in that time has been change. Those five games have seen five different leading rushers and three starting quarterbacks.
Expect everything to be on the table as the Falcons use this extra week to find the right combinations and prepare for the start of Mountain West play at Utah State.
Perhaps sophomore Kade Remsberg, who might provide a Tim McVey-esque burst of speed, will become a larger factor at tailback. It could be that Sanders stays at quarterback, or it could be that Worthman returns or sophomore Donald Hammond III is given an opportunity. Defensively, there have been moving parts throughout the secondary, now the coaches will have time to evaluate how they best fit into place.
From a positive perspective, nothing irrecoverable has been lost for Air Force. All of the Mountain West and Commander-in-Chief’s games remain. The Falcons actually covered the spread at Florida Atlantic, so it’s not as if the result was entirely unexpected. And what’s more, this is quickly becoming a team dominated by juniors and sophomores (just seven seniors started on Saturday), so there’s time to tinker and settle into lineups that could work both for this year and into the future.
Remember, this team lost three in a row early in 2016 and still rallied for a 10-win season.
“We saw that we can move the ball,” Sanders said of Saturday’s game, particularly a second-half stretch in which Air Force scored on two straight long drives and the defense settled in to get stops on four of five possessions. “We can do things offensively. We can make stops on defense. Things we probably knew before, but obviously there’s things to clean up. In every facet there’s ways we can better.”
Added Eriksen, “We’ve got a talented group of guys that can get it done when we need to. We just need to play better on both sides of the ball. I think we’ve got the talent, but we’ve just got to get there.”