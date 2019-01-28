Air Force’s ability to protect the rim may have taken a huge hit on Saturday.
Kassady Huffman had jumped-stopped after grabbing a key offensive rebound in the final minutes of an 88-77 victory over San Jose State when a defender ran into her and her right knee buckled, sending the 6-foot-2 junior to the ground in obvious pain.
An MRI to confirm the extent of the injury hadn’t been scheduled as of early Monday afternoon, but coach Chris Gobrecht’s outlook was grim as she braced for news that it could be an ACL injury.
“I’m very concerned,” Gobrecht said. “What happened and the way in which it happened, I’ve just seen all too often. But you never know until you get in there and take a look.
“I know that nobody loves to play more than Kassady Huffman, so the team took it very hard. She just loves to play.”
Huffman, who graduated from Air Academy High School, ranks third in the Mountain West with a team-high 25 blocked shots. She also leads Air Force in rebounds with 6.6 per game.
Huffman blocked 38 shots as a freshman in 2016-17 before missing last season because of an unspecified academy violation.
Unlike last year, when her absence magnified a lack of height on the team, the Falcons now have a pair of 6-foot freshmen in Haley Jones and Riley Snyder who have become regular starters. Still, the loss of Huffman, for however long it turns out to be, will leave a void on the defensive interior.
“It would be a big blow to us, a big loss to us, especially because we don’t have a lot of depth at that position,” Gobrecht said. “She’s our rim protector. Even in that game, she altered shots and there were some times they missed easy stuff because she was there. Her rebounding, her post defense and her ability to alter shots at the rim, those will be hard for us to duplicate.”