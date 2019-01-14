Air Force coach Dave Pilipovich would like to see his freshman point guard A.J. Walker distribute a bit more freely.
You see, Walker’s father operates a Chick-fil-A location in San Antonio. Because of that, Walker carries a card that, according to his coach, allows him to enter any location of the restaurant and order food for free.
“I keep asking him,” Pilipovich said, “when do I get my coupon?”
But on the basketball court, Pilipovich has seen enough of Walker’s unselfishness to hand him the keys to the offense. He’s been rewarded with moments like a possession against San Diego State in a 62-48 victory on Saturday in which Walker saved an out-of-sync possession by driving past his defender and firing a no-look pass to Ryan Swan for a layup just as the shot clock expired.
“That’s just instinctive,” Pilipovich said. “That’s nothing I’ve taught him. That’s just him knowing how to play, knowing the clock and getting by and seeing it.”
Air Force hasn’t often plugged a freshman into the starting point guard position, with only Todd Fletcher and Trevor Lyons fitting that bill in recent memory. Pilipovich anticipates some growing pains, but is working through it with Walker. On Monday, for example, Walker entered Pilipovich’s office at 2 p.m. to analyze 26 plays he made in recent games.
“We watch a lot of film together,” Pilipovich said. “I ask him, ‘What were you thinking here? Here’s what I see, what did you see?’”
Said Walker of his progression, “Just keep practicing and keep grinding, just work at it every day.”
The decision to go with Walker wasn’t an instant one.
He played sparingly to open the season, then built to where, by Game 7, he played 35 minutes and scored 20 points in a victory over Missouri State.
But that was followed by an 0-for-5 shooting performance at Pacific, and over the next three games Walker turned the ball over seven times while making just three shots.
When Mountain West play began, Walker played just 12 minutes in a close home loss to New Mexico.
At that point, the coaching staff decided a change was needed and knew what Walker could bring after watching him excel with his speed last year at the prep school.
“He’s really our true point,” Pilipovich said. “And sometimes you’ve just got to make the decision, OK, that’s our guy. We got to go with him.
“We decided we’re going to go with and grow with him.”
In three games since he rejoined the lineup, Walker has averaged 12 points with five assists and just two turnovers. He scored 19 points and had one turnover in 33 minutes against San Diego State. He had made three 3-pointers in the eight games leading up to the upset victory over the Aztecs, then made 5-of-8 in the home victory.
“That felt good,” Walker said. “I saw the basket get bigger every time I was shooting it.”
Pilipovich thinks the game against Pacific (“they came out and kind smacked him right away”) was detrimental to Walker in the short-term, but has helped his overall growth. That has happened, Pilipovich said, because Walker has taken to heart his need to study scouting reports and film in addition to playing the position and navigating his first year at the academy.
“The academy is a lot to swallow when you come in as a freshman, even as a preppie,” Pilipovich said. “There’s a lot to do. But he’s really a good student, high academic guy. He’s just a quiet kid and he loves basketball.”
So, Air Force is all in on Walker. Pilipovich plans to continue their one-on-one sessions to make sure they’re on the same page with the offense. And, who knows, maybe one of these times Walker will show up with some food for his coach.