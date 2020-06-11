One of Nolan Laufenberg’s aspirations for 2020 came to fruition on Thursday, more than two months before the start of the season.
The Air Force left guard was named a preseason second-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, becoming the first Falcon to earn Walter Camp All-American honors since Carlton McDonald in 1992.
A first-team Mountain West selection as a junior, the Castle Rock native told The Gazette in February that national recognition was the next logical step for him.
“All-American is the goal,” he said. “But my mind doesn’t need to be on stuff like that. I’m just trying to get better and working. I think they’ll come if I stay focused.”
Laufenberg averaged 21 knockdown blocks per game for Air Force in 2019, as it went 11-2 and finished the season ranked No. 22 by the Associated Press. The team’s next best in knockdowns per game was Scott Hattok at 13.5.
The 315-pound Laufenberg has been consistently rated among the top three returning linemen in the nation by Pro Football Focus.
“I think he jumped ahead of my expectations with the way he played last season,” offensive line coach Steed Lobotzke said. “I just can’t say enough good things about him.”
Air Force hasn’t had an All-American football player since safety Weston Steelhammer received the honor from multiple publications after the 2016 season. The last offensive player to earn the recognition was Chad Hall in 2007. The Falcons haven’t had an offensive lineman earn the distinction since Brett Huyser earned fourth-team honors by The Sporting News in 2002.
Laufenberg was the lone representative of the Mountain West on the Walter Camp list.