Air Force guard Isaac Cochran is one of 81 nominees from NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is given to the most outstanding player who started his career as a walk-on.

The academy, despite being a non-scholarship school, is made up largely of recruited athletes. Cochran was not one of those.

As a high school player in Concord, North Carolina, where he was valedictorian of his class, Cochran possessed only a half-scholarship offer to William and Mary and several offers from Pioneer League programs when he contacted Air Force coaches and was sent an application.

“Obviously the academic profile was exceptionally strong,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said, “and just how adamant people were about his work ethic. He’s just one of those guys who has always been able to push the ceiling of capability.”

Cochran is now a two-year starter on the offense line, a Sporting News All-American, a preseason first-team All-Mountain West selection and part of a line that has the Falcons in the national lead in rushing at 336.8 yards per game.

In the 13 years that the Burlsworth Trophy has been awarded, Cochran is the first player nominated by Air Force.

“Probably his greatest strength is his consistency, just day-in, day-out the way he practices,” Calhoun said. “Very few assignments busts. I think the other thing that he does, he’s a guy that embraces the over-communication part of it, which is invaluable as a guard.”