Nolan Laufenberg signed with the practice squad of the Washington Football Team on Tuesday, giving a new jolt of life to the football career of the recent Air Force graduate.
Laufenberg, a guard, had spent training camp as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos but was cut Aug. 24.
At Air Force, the 6-foot-3, 312-pound Laufenberg was a two-time first-team all-Mountain West selection and a preseason All-American. Falcons coaches said Laufenberg graded out at 93 percent his senior season, the best on the team. As a junior, the Castle Rock native’s 21 knockdown blocks made up a third of the total for the five starting linemen.
Laufenberg had tweeted about his future Sept. 15, saying “For now I am going to continue to pursue my dream of being an NFL player, but I am beyond proud to be able to serve in the (Air Force) or (Space Force) upon my return to the (Department of Defense).”
Washington’s coaching staff includes Air Force graduate and former defensive coordinator Steve Russ, who coaches linebackers on coach Ron Rivera’s staff.
Laufenberg joins Air Force graduates Garrett Griffin (tight end on Saints' active roster), Zane Lewis (Jets cornerback on injured reserve) and Parker Ferguson (Jets offensive lineman on injured reserve) in holding spots on NFL teams.