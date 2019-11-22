Jemal Singleton is going places. Going to work Sunday as the running backs coach for the Cincinnati Bengals. Going to someday be a head coach in the NFL, or, who knows, perhaps at Air Force.
Wherever his coaching career goes, the Air Force grad might never see anything like Frank Gore.
Same for the rest of us. Gore, the 36-year-old running back who suits up against the Broncos Sunday, is a physical miracle. He’s two years older than Joe Flacco and leads the Bills in rushing. He's in his 15th season as an NFL running back.
“This story I’ll never forget,” Singleton told The Gazette. It was during the 2016 season that Singleton got a peek into the methods of Gore’s agelessness. Singleton was the Colts’ running backs coach, Gore on his way to a 1,000-yard season — the ninth of his pro career.
“It’s 45 minutes before practice, and I’m looking out the window from my office at the Colts facility. There’s two guys on the practice field: an equipment manager and Frank Gore,” Singleton said. “This is well before practice started. Frank’s going through a workout that would exhaust most guys. We’re going through ‘stretch,’ and Frank is already in a full sweat.”
The Broncos on Sunday could witness history. Gore needs 46 yards to pass Barry Sanders and move into third-all-time in career rushing yards.
How a human body can endure 15 years of tackles — while averaging 241 carries per season, after sustaining an ACL tear in college at Miami (Fla.) — is almost beyond comprehension. Yet here’s Frank Gore, with a son who’s a high school senior and 476 rushing yards through 10 games this season. How does he do it?
“I get asked that question a million times,” said Singleton, who spent two seasons coaching Gore in Indianapolis. “The truth is, there’s no shortcuts. He knows what his body needs. He’s got his system. I used to tell the young guys: follow Frank. Do what he does. Watch him.”
Denver is 3-3 against Gore’s teams. He’s averaged 3.74 yards per carry against the Broncos, scored five touchdowns and piled up 563 total yards. Get a good look Sunday. We might not see another one like him.