Jacob Onyechi will try out for an XFL roster spot at a by-invitation showcase event on Saturday.
But for the former Air Force outside linebacker now serving as a test engineer on active duty in Florida, this is a feeling-out process that will run both ways.
“I’m really going into everything open-minded,” said Onyechi over the phone shortly after arriving in St. Louis on Friday afternoon for the combine-style workout for the new league on Saturday. “There are so many variables. I’m not completely set one way or the other. I’m here, and if nothing else it’s a chance to play football again after a really long time.”
Onyechi, a 2017 academy graduate, has appeared in three NFL mini-camps over the past 26 months. He was hoping for another opportunity this year as his class – which included NFL hopefuls Jalen Robinette, Weston Steelhammer and Ryan Watson – reached that two-year mark where it would be eligible to apply to separate from the Air Force if a professional opportunity arose. Those four returned to the academy in April to work out for pro scouts.
The NFL didn’t call, but this upstart league did. And after watching another new league – the Alliance of American Football – fold a few months ago, Onyechi wants to learn all he can before considering a leap into the XFL should an offer be extended.
“You always want to come into situations like these with a certain amount of skepticism, but that’s not to say I don’t believe it could really take off and succeed,” he said.
Onyechi is hopeful that lessons learned from the AAF’s demise will help the XFL, and he thinks the general interest in football would make it possible for another league to flourish and fill the void in the calendar for the sport.
Reports have indicated that Robinette also attended one of the XFL’s eight showcases (Saturday’s is the last one), but the wide receiver did not respond to a message from The Gazette for confirmation. Steelhammer’s status is also unknown. Watson said he did not attend one of the workouts, though he has not closed the door on his football future.