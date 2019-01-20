Garrett Griffin scored his first touchdown since wearing an Air Force uniform on Sunday. The moment came for the New Orleans Saints tight end in the NFC Championship Game.
Griffin caught a 5-yard pass from Drew Brees with 1:35 remaining in the first quarter that put the Saints ahead 13-0.
This was just the second professional catch for Griffin, whose only previous reception came in Dec. 2017 (for four yards) as he was activated from the practice squad for the final three games.
The 2016 Air Force graduate again spent this season on the practice squad, his third season with that designation. He was activated prior to last week after an injury to rookie wide receiver Simmie Cobbs.
Griffin played in the victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, making a key block on the game-clinching play, but was not targeted in the passing game.
He started on Sunday and played three plays on the opening drive. His role increased when tight end Josh Hill left the game after a helmet-to-helmet hit and was evaluated for a concussion.
The last time Griffin caught a touchdown prior to Sunday came on Nov. 20, 2015 in a 37-30 victory at Boise State that clinched a Mountain West Mountain Division title for Air Force.
Griffin graduated in the brief interval in which athletes from service academies were allowed to immediately pursue professional sports rather than serve on active duty. He is currently serving as a part of the Air Force reserves.
This is the second scoring play produced by an Air Force graduate in the past three seasons. Ben Garland sacked Seattle’s Russell Wilson to give Atlanta a safety on Jan. 14, 2017.