Griffin Jax earned his first Double-A victory Friday, though he saw his season-opening scoreless innings streak finally snapped at 16 1/3.
Jax gave up one earned run over six innings as Pensacola defeated Biloxi 9-1 in a seven-inning game.
The Air Force Academy graduate who is working his way up the Minnesota Twins organization while serving on active duty in the World Class Athlete Program has made three starts this season and is sporting a 0.54 ERA with 14 strikeouts and seven walks over 16 2/3 innings. Opponents are batting just .211 against the 6-foot-2 right-hander from Englewood.
Jax has younger twin brothers attending Air Force.
Baseball America named Jax the No. 14 prospect in Minnesota’s system before the season, noting that he exhibits “excellent command with a loose, quick arm and a low-stress delivery.”