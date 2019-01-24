Cadet Ice Arena seems to be Air Force freshman Kieran Durgan’s happy place.
The first day of basic training? Now that was intimidating. Balancing everything that needs to be done as a first-year cadet is a challenge. But hockey, to him, is uncomplicated.
“It’s just hockey, nothing really changes,” he said. “I still enjoy every day.
“Especially as a freshman, life is pretty hectic to start, and it doesn’t really slow down much. But once we get down here, life is pretty much the same.”
Nothing has really changed on the ice for the forward, which is rather remarkable.
A shoulder injury cut short his bid to become a point-per-game player in two seasons with the Shreveport Mudbugs of the North American Hockey League (34 goals, 39 assists, 86 games). He hasn’t missed a step in transitioning to the usually more taxing college game.
He’s tied for the Air Force goal lead with nine, and is second in Atlantic Hockey and third in the country in goals by freshmen. He’s scored three-game winners, good for a tie for first among the nation’s freshmen.
Second-place Air Force (11-9-4, 9-6-3 Atlantic Hockey) has needed the production, third to last in the conference in goals scored and counting heavily on Billy Christopoulos, who has a league-best 2.21 goals-against average.
Senior Evan Feno said from the beginning, Durgan didn’t act like a newbie.
“You could tell he was kind of a special player, bought into the systems pretty quickly, adapted to everything pretty fast,” Feno said. “He just kind of got it.”
He’s also been solid in his own zone, with an even plus-minus. He’s done well playing wherever, with whomever, including Feno.
“He is where he’s supposed to be. Don’t have to spend too much time on him,” Feno said.
“I think he’s going to do great things.”
Durgan has five points in six games heading into a weekend series with Robert Morris (9-14-1, 8-9-1 Atlantic Hockey). The Colonials have lost five of six in the wildly unpredictable conference, and boast one of the top point producers in senior Alex Tonge.
Two conference series have passed without a win for Air Force. Ties have held them steady, but wins would be better.
Not too complicated.
“It’s important that we get back to playing the good, sound hockey that made us successful in the first half,” Durgan said.