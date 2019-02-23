Air Force’s early dominance removed any doubt from this game, leaving only one question.
Could Pervis Louder find a fitting finish to his Senior Day celebration?
He did, closing out the Falcons’ scoring with a pair of free throws to cap an 82-68 victory over San Jose State.
“I’m glad I made it,” Air Force’s lone senior said of the final free throw that bounced a while on the rim before falling, allowing the Falcons to then sub for him with 23 seconds left.
A crowd that had mostly gone quiet during a flat — if perfunctory — second half finally was able to direct its cheers in a focused direction; even if the quiet, introverted recipient wasn’t altogether comfortable with it.
“I don’t really like it,” Louder said. “Obviously. But it was cool, I guess.”
Lavelle Scottie scored 25 for Air Force (12-15, 7-8 Mountain West) on Saturday to go with nine rebounds. Ryan Swan had a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds. Chris Joyce and Caleb Morris each scored 15 points, hitting a combined 8-of-14 3s. Freshman point guard A.J. Walker scored just four points on 1-of-8 shooting, but he had 10 assists and no turnovers.
The Falcons led by as many as 25 in the first half before San Jose State (3-23, 0-14) went with a smaller lineup, changed the tempo of the game and cut the deficit to 12 points.
“When we needed a big basket, we got that,” coach Dave Pilipovich said. “Credit to our guys to finish it.”
Finishing seems to have become the theme, and no one symbolizes that more than the team’s singleton senior.
Louder finished with three points and two rebounds in 15 minutes in a game that opened with him being honored with a video presentation and a walk to center court with his parents. It was a short celebration, as he was the only one of the nine from his basketball class to play out the duration of his career — though five others remain at the academy.
“I’m a firm believer that if you never quit, you never fail,” Louder said. “Plus, I’m a big team guy. I love my teammates. I love being around them. It’s my favorite part of the day, coming down here.”
The fun might only be beginning. This victory allowed the Falcons to leapfrog Boise State and into sixth place in the conference. Air Force has won two straight and is 7-5 since opening Mountain West play 0-3. The seven conference wins are the most for the program in six years.
After a week off, the Falcons will travel to Wyoming (6-21, 2-12) on Saturday with a shot to even their conference record and keep alive hopes of a first-round bye in the conference tournament — which goes to the top five teams.
“We always say we’ve just got to keep on improving each game,” Louder said. “Now we’re trying to fight for that first-round bye in the conference tournament.
“So, we’re just going to make that our goal with these last three games.”
We’ll see if Louder can do it and script another fitting finish.