UNLV’s formula proved more sustainable than that of Air Force.
The Falcons hit 15 3-pointers compared to the Runnin’ Rebels’ two, but the host’s ability to score on the interior allowed them to ride the wild turns in the game and win 68-58 on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.
Air Force (4-13, 2-11 Mountain West) has lost six in a row.
“It’s how it unfolded,” Air Force junior guard A.J. Walker told 740 KVOR’s Jim Arthur after the game in which he scored 18 points — all on 3-pointers. “Whatever the opportunity is, we’re just going to take the right shot. I guess this game was just 3s, they were going to make us shoot 3s, and we were knocking down 3s.”
The Falcons and coach Joe Scott are not anti-3-pointers as long as the shots come within the framework of the offense. UNLV made it a point to keep the middle contained and take its chances with the long shot, which led to some crazy ups and downs.
The Falcons jumped to a 12-6 lead and led 28-25 with 2 minutes left in the first half. UNLV then used a 16-0 run to surge ahead. Air Force tied it 46-46 with a 16-3 run. The Rebels then stormed back ahead with a 12-0 spurt that all but finished it.
That was the result of a day when Air Force had to hope its deep shots would fall. It outscored UNLV 45-6 from 3-point range but managed just five field goals inside the 3-point line. Meanwhile, the Rebels — a team that generally relies on the 3 — outscored Air Force 46-10 in the paint.
“We just have to learn as we go through this that what we do — run our stuff — what we do is good enough,” Scott told KVOR. “But you’ve got to do it every single possession. Does that take time and is that hard to do? Yes. But we’re in this process where that is the No. 1 thing we have to learn.”
UNLV (7-9, 4-5) had Bryce Hamilton back from an ankle injury that cost him two games. Hamilton, a first-team all-Mountain West pick a year ago, scored 22 points with 13 rebounds and five blocks. Cheikh Mbacke Diong, a 6-foot-11 senior center from Senegal, added 16 points on 8-of-10 shooting.
Chris Joyce scored 14 points for Air Force, hitting four 3s. Sophomore Camden Vander Zwaag made his season debut as he had previously been a cadet not in good standing. He played 15 minutes, grabbing three rebounds and allowed Air Force to use different lineups. Abe Kinrade, who had been battling a knee injury, also returned, and the Falcons played eight players for 15 or more minutes.
The teams will meet again at 7 p.m. Monday.
“Obviously guarding the 3-point line,” UNLV coach T.J. Otzelberger told the CBSSports Network broadcasting crew, “is going to be a major point of emphasis at practice tomorrow.”