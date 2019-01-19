Air Force hung with No. 10 Nevada for 30 minutes. Then the Wolf Pack sped away with a 67-52 victory at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nev.
The Falcons led for most of the first half and were tied at 37-37 until the 10:23 mark in the second half in a chippy game that saw a pair of technical fouls called on Nevada and a technical and flagrant foul called on Air Force.
Nevada’s 67 points were its lowest total of the season.
Air Force (7-11, 2-4 Mountain West) was led by junior forward Lavelle Scottie, who scored 15 points with seven rebounds. But Scottie also had six turnovers, an issue that plagued the Falcons as their lead slipped away early in the second half. Air Force committed 23 turnovers.
Nevada led 36-18 in points in the paint and 14-2 in second-chance points, as it was able to exploit its height advantage – particularly with Air Force forward Ryan Swan in foul trouble. Swan fouled out with seven points in 17 minutes.
Jordan Caroline led Nevada (18-1, 5-1) with 19 points.