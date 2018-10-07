Air Force was sharp enough for a 2-2 tie in a tune-up against the University of Alberta on Sunday at Cadet Ice Arena.
A night after Alberta hung with Denver for two periods at Magness Arena, Air Force looked like the fresher team. Goaltender Kenny Cameron held the Falcons at bay in the first period of the scrimmage with 16 saves.
The Golden Bears surged out of the locker room and scored twice in the first 4:42 of the second, leading Air Force to call its timeout.
“We didn’t have a lot of competitive bite,” Falcons coach Frank Serratore said.
Sophomore Walker Sommer cruised around the net, closely guarded, and surprised Cameron with a quick shot to get the Falcons on the board with 8:35 to play in the middle stanza. Trevor Stone’s bid to tie it hit the bottom of the post.
Marshall Bowery rifled one over a diving player and into the back of the net to tie the game on a power play midway through the third period. Billy Christopoulos made sure it lasted, immediately stopping a solo breakaway at the other end.
Both teams had their chances through the final minutes of regulation and overtime but settled for a draw.
“We play like that next weekend, Colorado College and Denver are going to find a way to score enough goals to win,” Serratore said. “We need to be better, and we will be.”