After being held scoreless in game one of the Battle for the Pikes Peak Trophy, Air Force was due for a strong offensive performance.
The Falcons got that Saturday, defeating Colorado College 6-3 to clinch the series split. The win avenged their 8-0 loss to the Tigers on Friday.
“Tonight was everything last night wasn’t,” Air Force coach Frank Serratore said. “If anybody in the locker room ever again doubts what we’re capable of, go up to a mirror and slap that guy in the side of the head.”
Both teams shot well early on. The Falcons and Tigers each scored two goals in the game’s opening six minutes.
Air Force’s Will Gavin scored the opening goal before CC’s Stanley Cooley answered it. Then Falcon forward Mason McCormick scored and Tiger forward Logan Will responded with a goal of his own.
For every good thing Air Force did, CC had a positive response.
But then Andrew DeCarlo and Brian Adams scored back-to-back goals for Air Force, giving the Falcons a bit of wiggle room.
CC (3-5-0) scored the next goal (from Tommy Middleton), but Air Force (3-4-1) scored two in a row after that, both from Brandon Koch. This gave the Falcons a commanding 6-3 lead at the second intermission.
Persistence helped Air Force take the lead for good and never give it back.
“That was a big thing from last night, not getting too down if they scored a goal,” Gavin said. “That was our biggest piece tonight, just staying even keel and being able to bounce back after adversity.”
After falling behind by multiple goals, Colorado College coach Kristofer Mayotte said his team lost the mental game.
“I think we just got frustrated with the game as it went,” Mayotte said. “They got the two-goal lead and we just didn’t respond the right way after it. We didn’t handle the emotions of the game.”
Not only did Air Force’s offense play much better than in its shutout loss on Friday, the Falcons’ defense played significantly better, too.
What made the Falcons’ efficient defense even more impressive is that they did it while low on numbers.
Luke Rowe and Luke Robinson both suffered game-ending injuries. Air Force came into the game without Sam Brennan, meaning they were without three of their top four defensemen.
This forced guys low on the depth chart to play significant minutes — and they played well.
Between clutch blocks, an efficient forecheck and a sound penalty kill, the Falcons held CC scoreless for the game’s final 35 minutes.
“We embraced it,” Koch said. “Obviously, losing Rowe and Robbie, it’s a tall task to fit their shoes, but I think the young guys stepped up and the older guys stepped up, too. We did our thing.”
Despite Air Force winning by three goals, CC outshot the Falcons 29-22. The Falcons went 3-for-5 on the power play, while the Tigers went 0-for-5.
“I have nothing bad to say,” Serratore said. “We played hockey; we managed the game.”
Next up for Air Force is a home series against Alaska Anchorage. UAA is 2-4-0, most recently splitting with Northern Michigan.
After a dreadful start to the CC series on Friday, Serratore believes Saturday’s result is proof that the Falcons can compete with anyone.
“Tonight was inspiring,” Serratore said. “There was a calmness on our team — I just think we played a complete game.”
The Tigers play hosts to Minnesota-Duluth for a series on Friday and Saturday. UMD is ranked No. 19 and swept Cornell this weekend.
Mayotte said “soul searching” will be a key focus ahead of his team’s first NCHC series.
“We still have a lot of guys that don’t quite buy in to what it takes to win every night,” Mayotte said. “We got guys that want to do it their way, and they can’t put that aside and commit to doing things that aren’t that much fun.”