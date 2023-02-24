Air Force is dealing with a turnover bug that has stuck around like a winter flu.

With a one-point lead and under 10 seconds left on Friday, the Falcons turned it over for the 16th and final time on a wayward pass to lose in the final seconds to UNLV on the road, 54-53.

The blunder came less than two minutes after Carter Murphy's 3-pointer and steal put the Falcons up 47-42.

"We did everything we had to do to win that game except for (in the last) 9.7 seconds," Air force coach Joe Scott told AM 740 KVOR. "That's a lesson to the players — 39 minutes and 51 seconds isn't enough, that's what they learned today."

Murphy has scored in double figures in each of the last five games, including Friday. He had done it just twice in the previous 25 games.

Jake Heidbreder and Rytis Petraitis each had a team-high 16 points. But Patraitis' five turnovers were more indicative of the game's result than his double-double effort with 10 rebounds tacked onto the scoring.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

On Tuesday, it was a season-high 21 giveaways that cost the Falcons a win despite shooting 69 percent in the first half and 58.5 in the game's full 40 minutes.

Air Force forced 17 turnovers with its own defense against the Rebels but didn't match the shooting output of its loss on Tuesday to remedy its own miscues.

The Falcons shot just 39.2 percent on Friday as part of their lowest scoring output since they tallied the same total in a loss at home to Colorado State.

In the team's biggest wins this year over New Mexico at home and Colorado State on the road, the Falcons combined for just 23 turnovers, despite the win over the Rams including an additional five minutes of overtime.

Air Force will have a bye week before ending the season next Saturday against San Jose State at home before returning to Las Vegas for the Mountain West Tournament soon after.