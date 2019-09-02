The roster says Timothy Jackson, but his Air Force coaches and teammates were complimenting someone named Duval after a 48-7 win over Colgate.
Jackson is “not really confrontational about it.” He probably won’t correct you. But it’s the name he prefers.
As many middle-name users well know, no one asked what the Air Force sophomore fullback preferred to be called at Basic Training last summer. For the first time since he was seven, and the change was made to avoid confusion with the father and coach who shares his first name, he became Timothy again.
“I still like Duval,” he said.
Seniors Taven Birdow and Christian Mallard were above “Timothy Jackson” on the depth chart Saturday for Air Force’s first game of the season, but as the Falcons ran away with it, Jackson had his moment.
On the first drive of the second half, Jackson dove one yard into the end zone for his first collegiate touchdown, giving Air Force a 41-0 lead.
“It’s just a culmination of a whole bunch of things a lot of people don’t see,” Jackson said. “All the guys are working hard to make one play happen.”
He rushed for a career-high 43 yards on a team-high 10 carries.
There was a glut of options at fullback heading into the season, though an opportunity opened up when leading rusher Cole Fagan was removed from the team “pending an ongoing investigation” in April.
After a year of getting his body “right” for college-level football and getting used to the offense, Jackson returned for his sophomore year ready for more, and got it right away.
“I’m glad the coaches trusted me with the responsibility,” he said.
He caught the crowd’s attention in the third quarter, but he already had his coach’s.
“He’s been really, really impressive,” Troy Calhoun said after the game. “Duval — as you move forward, too — he’s one of those guys who I think body-wise, we’ll see, but maybe you get into early November, (he) adds 4 or 5 more pounds to him.
“He’s exactly what we hoped for two years ago when we recruited him.”
He was fighting off a bug, and his voice was almost gone after Air Force’s 13th straight victorious season opener. But Timothy, Duval, whatever you want to call him — was excited.
“It’s just like everything’s finally coming together,” he said. “All this preparation, all the blood, sweat and tears put into it, it’s finally paying off, making a big statement for our first game.”