A strong finish to the season vaulted Air Force fullback Brad Roberts to the national lead in rushing yards.

Statistics from the 2022 college football season became official with the close of Georgia’s blowout victory of TCU in the College Football Playoff championship game on Monday night. Roberts’ 1,728 rushing yards were enough to make him the first Falcon to win the national rushing title.

Roberts averaged 163 yards per game over his final four games, including 116 yards in an Armed Forces Bowl victory over Baylor. He edged out UAB’s DeWayne McBride (1,713 yards) for the title. McBride did not play in UAB’s bowl game.

The rushing title for Roberts was one of six statistics in which Air Force finished first among FBS teams nationally.

The Falcons won the national rushing title (326.7 yards per game, topping No. 2 Army’s 289.4) and had the top-ranked total defense (254.4 yards allowed per game, with No. 2 Iowa at 270.8). Air Force was also the nation’s least penalized team (29.69 yards per game, with No. 2 Navy at 31.33).

Air Force’s passing game produced the nation’s best yards-per-completion mark (22.3 yards; Army was No. 2 at 21.9).

Finally, with 36 minutes, 33 seconds of possession per game, the Falcons were tops overall. Navy was second at 34:38.

Falcons just outside final rankings

The final rankings both had Air Force third-best among those receiving votes, just outside the Top 25.

In the AP, the Falcons (10-3) received 40 points. They were behind Duke (49 points) and UTSA (45) among those receiving votes. Texas (95) occupied the No. 25 spot.

In the coaches’ poll, the Falcons received 50 points. They were behind UTSA (68) and Minnesota (57) among those outside the Top 25, with Texas again occupying the final spot in the rankings with 69 points.

Fresno State was the lone Mountain West team to finish in the rankings, coming in at No. 24 in both polls.

Patterson joins pro hopefuls

Tight end Kyle Patterson announced his intention to pursue the NFL in the coming months, joining two others.

Patterson, who lost most of his junior and senior seasons to injuries, led the team in receiving as a sophomore in 2020 and was once a touted recruit with an offer from Alabama.

Cadet-athletes who entered the academy before summer 2021 are grandfathered under Department of Defense rules that allow them to apply to delay commissioning while pursuing professional sports.

Roberts, who, like Patterson, is scheduled to graduate in May, and offensive lineman Isaac Cochran, who graduated last month, have also announced their intentions to pursue an NFL career.

Former Falcon signs with Broncos

Defensive tackle Jordan Jackson has signed a future contract with the Denver Broncos, according to multiple reports.

A sixth-round draft pick by New Orleans in 2022, Jackson spent this past season on the Saints' practice squad.