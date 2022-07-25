Brad Roberts escapes his busy, bruising world about two to three times a week without even leaving the Air Force Academy.

It’s at Eisenhower Golf Course where Roberts, often with teammates Jake Smith and Kyle Patterson, can escape the demands of school, football and military training to revert to the younger version of himself who grew up on West Woods Golf Course in Arvada taking lessons and developing an itch for the game that remains.

“I think extremely important,” Roberts said of the occasional respite. “You don’t have to be in uniform when you’re out there. I mean we will still usually wear Air Force polos or something like that. But just going out there and having a good time with your friends. I love golf, just the mental game it provides. A little bit different than a lot of the physical sports that I do. It’s really fun to have an outlet like that.”

Roberts will generally shoot in the mid-80s, and he’s fine with that. Smith, a backup quarterback, is probably the best golfer on the team and will sometimes dip down into the 70s.

The physical refresher is important for Roberts, who last year racked up an Air Force record 298 carries — almost all between the tackles — en route to 1,352 yards, the third-most in team history. That was followed by knee surgery to repair a meniscus and the rehab that followed.

But there’s also the 20 credit hours he takes per semester, as is the norm for cadets. He has spent part of his summer serving as a cadre for Basic Training, working a portion of the assault course.

And this for a young man who joined the academy not necessarily as his own choice, but who knew his father would hear of no other alternatives once Air Force became an option.

“I really look up to my dad, and him wanting me to go here so bad I kind of chose the Air Force route,” Roberts said. “I think, honestly before I even got to Air Force, I told myself that if I’m going to start something, this could be the worst decision of my life, but I’m going to see it through. I’m extremely happy with where I am today, but I knew I wasn’t going to quit. If it turned out great, great; but if it turned out bad I’m going to see something through.”

It has turned out spectacularly well for the former track star at Ralston Valley whose father, John, played quarterback for a short time with the Denver Broncos and Washington Redskins and then in Europe, and whose mother was a volleyball player at Northern Colorado.

During the six-game 2020 season that was ravaged by COVID-19, Roberts opened with 103 yards against Navy. He had played tailback as a freshman and only switched to fullback weeks before the season. But playing behind a veteran offensive line that included future NFL players Parker Ferguson and Nolan Laufenberg, Roberts had no issues with the adjustment.

“It was like parting the Red Sea and it was just like run as fast as you can straight,” Roberts said. “That was awesome for me. It was really cool. I remember all my friends and family hitting me up (after the Navy victory) and they were really proud of me.”

The holes haven’t always been as gaping, but the production hasn’t slowed. Roberts has played 17 career games and has rushed for 1,813 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Asked who is the toughest player on the team to tackle, linebacker TD Blackmon — sitting at a table next to Roberts at Mountain West Media Days at the time — quietly said it was the 5-foot-11, 200-pound Roberts.

Asked if maybe it was a quicker, shiftier player. Blackmon held firm. There’s no player he’d least like to take on than Roberts with a full head of steam, which opponents have also routinely found to be the case.

Entering his senior year Roberts needs 914 yards to become Air Force’s all-time rushing leader among fullbacks (John Kershner’s 2,726 yards from 1980-83 is the current standard). He would need 1,799 yards to catch Dee Dowis (3,612 yards from 1986-89) as the overall rushing leader for the Falcons.

Roberts has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch list, he’s a All-Mountain West preseason pick and the Falcons, coming off a 10-3 season, are attracting large expectations. Roberts is also staring down a May graduation that will likely be followed by a military career as an acquisitions officer.

It’s a lot to take in. But he has a place to retreat from it all. For now.

“Once practice starts my golf game pretty much goes downhill,” Roberts said. “I don’t’ really touch a golf club until the season is done.”

Calhoun serving as fullbacks coach

Air Force shook up its coaching staff last year, with head coach Troy Calhoun adding the responsibility of position coach for the fullbacks.

Tim Horton handles the tailbacks, who share the same room as the fullbacks. Jake Campbell works with the slot receivers, whose job often mimics that of the tailbacks.

Ben Miller had previously worked with the fullbacks before leaving for Illinois prior to the 2021 season.

“He’ll ask all the fullbacks in the room what’s going on in a week, what’s going on on the hill. How’s everybody doing?” Roberts said of Calhoun’s coaching style. “He really understands the grind that we have to go through academically and sometimes physically with our military duties and he’ll kind of alter a practice schedule based on that.

“He obviously knows this offense really well and he was able to help the fullbacks just with executing our plan.”