Brad Roberts’ career spans just six quarters for Air Force. In that short time, the fullback has gained a team-high 280 yards.
With an urgency reminiscent of the manner in which he hits a hole, this sophomore has thrust himself into prominence in the Falcons’ offense and was rewarded Monday with Mountain West offensive player of the week honors.
Roberts ran for 177 yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries against New Mexico in a 28-0 victory Friday night. It was his first start and full game.
“There’s no quit in the guy,” coach Troy Calhoun said after the game, calling Roberts “a warrior.”
Roberts, an Arvada native, made his first appearance in the second half of the season-opening 40-7 victory over Navy. He ran for 102 yards in that game with a touchdown.
For unspecified reasons, he then sat the next two games before being moved into the starting lineup when Timothy Jackson was unavailable against the Lobos.
Roberts ran for two first-half touchdowns as Air Force built a 21-0 lead.
Roberts was not made available to media following the game as he received treatment.
“The thing I like most about him, he gets to the hole fast,” left guard Nolan Laufenberg said.
If Roberts looks particularly fast for the position, it’s because he’s still new to it. Air Force recruited him as a tailback out of Ralston Valley High School, where he also returned kicks and caught 26 passes in his career according to statistics in MaxPreps. In track and field, Roberts ran an 11.14-second 100-yard dash, a 22.2 200, 51.2 400 and threw the shot put.
In August, the Falcons moved him from tailback to fullback.
“He added some pounds and we just felt like he was the most natural runner at the fullback position,” Calhoun said.
The Falcons (2-2, 1-2 Mountain West) host Colorado State (1-2, 1-2) on Thursday. Air Force fullbacks have averaged 172 yards in the past three meetings with the Rams.
Note
Air Force’s offensive line was among 22 in the nation to earn a spot on the midseason honor roll from the Joe Moore Award. Army and San Diego State were also included on the honor roll, as was the line from No. 1 Alabama.
Air Force leads the nation in rushing yards at 336.5 yards per game.
The award’s committee said the Falcons “have found a way to lead the country in rushing under extremely challenging conditions and injuries to key players. Tough and physical at point of attack and look to finish whenever they can. Play with tight bases and run off the football and accelerate on contact. People movers. Scrappy. Well coached triple team that runs a fair amount of outside zone, power, lead, and it’s all fun to watch.”