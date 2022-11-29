Brad Roberts ran into another piece of Air Force history on Tuesday.
The senior was named Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year, becoming just the second running back (and first fullback) to earn the honor for the Falcons from a conference. The Arvada native ran for an Air Force-record 1,612 yards during the regular season.
Roberts was joined on the All-Mountain West first team by offensive lineman Isaac Cochran. The defense, despite leading the nation in total yards allowed and ranking fourth in scoring, was shut out on the first team. Second-team selections from Air Force were offensive lineman Everett Smalley on offense and linebacker Vince Sanford and safety Trey Taylor from the defense.
Falcons defenders were undoubtedly hurt by their lack of snaps. The Falcons’ offense ran 68 plays per game, while the defense was on the field for 50 plays per game (Air Force’s 36:16 time of possession per game led the nation). That means fewer tackles and other statistics that draw attention to individuals — even if that differential can be largely traced to the defense’s collective success.
Of course, Roberts and the national-leading running game were also a big driver of that equation.
Roberts spent much of the season passing past Falcons on various lists. He owns the record for 100-yard games in a career (19) and season (10). Most carries in a career (670) and season (308). He trails only Dee Dowis and Asher Clark on the career rushing list.
“Honestly, a little bit,” Roberts said in mid-October when asked if it was starting to dawn on him that he’ll take a place among the greats of the program’s history. “But I know there’s so much more of the season to go, just so many different things we want to accomplish as a team, and all my individual stats don’t mean much unless we get a win and we have a great season.”
Air Force closed the regular-season with a 5-1 stretch following that comment.
And now, Roberts has joined another who’s who list from Air Force’s history. Only quarterback Mike Thiessen (now Roberts’ offensive coordinator) in 2000 and slotback Chad Hall in 2007 had won Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year since the conference began play in 1999. Prior to that, only quarterbacks Bart Weiss (1985), Dee Dowis (1989) and brothers Beau and Blane Morgan (1996 and 1998) had won it as members of the Western Athletic Conference.
ALL-MOUNTAIN WEST FOOTBALL TEAM
First-team offense
QB Jake Haener, sr., Fresno State
WR Tory Horton, jr., Colorado State
WR Jalen Moreno-Cropper, sr., Fresno State
WR Elijah Cooks, sr., San Jose State
RB Brad Roberts*, sr., Air Force
RB Jordan Mims, sr., Fresno State
TE Caleb Phillips, sr., Hawaii
OL Isaac Cochran, sr., Air Force
OL John Ojukwu* , sr., Boise State
OL Ilm Manning, sr., Hawaii
OL Alama Uluave, sr., San Diego State
OL Alfred Edwards, sr., Utah State
PK John Hoyland, ,so., , Wyoming
KR Jordan Byrd*, sr., San Diego State
First-team defense
DL David Perales, sr., Fresno State
DL Jonah Tavai, sr., San Diego State
DL Viliami Fehoko**, sr., San José State
DL Cade Hall*, sr., San José State
LB Caden McDonald**, sr., San Diego State
LB Kyle Harmon**, sr., San José State
LB Austin Ajiake, sr., UNLV
LB Easton Gibbs, so., Wyoming
DB JL Skinner, sr., Boise State
DB Jack Howell, so., Colorado State
DB Bentlee Sanders, sr., Nevada
DB Patrick McMorris*, sr., San Diego State
P Jack Browning, sr., San Diego State
PR Jordan Byrd, sr., San Diego State
*-Two-time first-team selection | **-Three-time first-team selection
Second-team offense
QB Chevan Cordeiro, jr., San Jose State
WR Nikko Remigio, sr., Fresno State
WR Tyrell Shavers, sr., San Diego State
WR Brian Cobbs, sr., Utah State
RB George Holani, jr., Boise State
RB Calvin Tyler, Jr., sr., Utah State
TE Mark Redman, jr., San Diego State
OL Everett Smalley, jr., Air Force
OL Cade Beresford, sr., Boise State
OL Bula Schmidt, sr., Fresno State
OL Micah Vanterpool, sr., Hawaii
OL Cade Bennett, so., San Diego State
PK Daniel Gutierrez, sr., UNLV
KR Christian Washington, fr., New Mexico
Second-team defense
DL Scott Matlock*, sr., Boise State
DL Mohamed Kamara, sr., Colorado State
DL Dom Peterson*, sr., Nevada
DL Adam Plant, Jr., sr., UNLV
LB Vince Sanford*, sr., Air Force
LB Ezekiel Noa, sr., Boise State
LB DJ Schramm, sr., Boise State
LB Michael Shawcroft, sr., San Diego State
DB Trey Taylor, jr., Air Force
DB Evan Williams, sr., Fresno State
DB A.J. Haulcy, fr., New Mexico
DB Ike Larsen, fr., Utah State
P Aaron Rodriguez, jr., New Mexico
PR Nikko Remigio, sr., Fresno State
Honorable mention
Air Force: Haaziq Daniels, QB; TD Blackmon, LB; Camby Goff, S; Matthew Dapore, PK; David Cormier, WR
Boise State: Jonah Dalmas, PK; Taylen Green, QB; Caleb Biggers, CB; Ashton Jeanty, RB; Tyreque Jones, DB
Colorado State: Tory Horton, PR; Jacob Gardner, OL; CJ Onyechi, DL; Dequan Jackson, LB; Chigozie Anusiem, DB
Fresno State: Levelle Bailey, LB; Jacob Spomer, OL; Raymond Pauwels, Jr., TE; Malachi Langley, LB; Mose Vavao, OL
Hawaii: Blessman Ta‘ala, DL; Dedrick Parson, RB; John Tuitupou, DL; Tylan Hines, RB; Peter Manuma, S
Nevada: Toa Taua, RB; Drue Watts, LB; Tyson Williams, DB; Grant Starck, OL; B.J. Casteel, WR
New Mexico: Jerrick Reed, S; Cody Moon, LB; J.C. Davis, OL; Reco Hannah, LB; Donte Martin, CB
San Diego State: Jalen Mayden, QB; Jesse Matthews, WR; Keshawn Banks, DE; Dez Malone, CB; Dallas Branch, CB
San Jose State: Tre Jenkins, S; Dominick Mazotti, TE; Justin Lockhart, WR; Chase Williams, DB; Nehemiah Shelton, CB
UNLV: Eliel Ehimare, DL; Aidan Robbins, RB; Nohl Williams, DB; Doug Brumfield, QB; Leif Fautanu, OL
Utah State: Hunter Reynolds, S; Chandler Dolphin, OL; Daniel Grzesiak, DE; MJ Tafisi, LB; Terrell Vaughn, WR
Wyoming: Clayton Stewart, P; DeVonne Harris, DE; Treyton Welch, TE; Cam Stone, CB; Andrew Peasley, QB
Individual awards
Offensive Player of the Year: RB Brad Roberts, sr., Air Force
Defensive Player of the Year: DL Viliami Fehoko, jr., San Jose State
Special Teams Player of the Year: P/PK Jack Browning, sr., San Diego State
Freshman of the Year: QB Taylen Green, Boise State
Coach of the Year: Andy Avalos, Boise State