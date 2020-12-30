Nikc Jackson’s name does not contain a typo.
Best to get that out of the way now, as his name is likely to surface time and again for Air Force basketball over the next three seasons.
Jackson’s great-grandmother’s maiden name was Cole. When Jackson’s mother was born, his grandfather wanted to pass down the family name but also liked the name Nick. So, he named Jackson’s mother Nikcole to keep the “Cole” intact.
“When I was born, my mom passed that KC spelling down to me because it was unique,” Jackson said.
Also unique? The skill set Jackson brings to the Falcons.
The 6-foot-8 sophomore forward from Scottsdale, Ariz., has started each game this season and is leading the team in rebounds, is second in blocked shots, fourth in assists and is fifth in scoring. He is shooting 43.8% from the floor and 36.4% from 3-point range. However, Jackson is the team’s runaway leader in personal fouls. He’s fouled out in the past two games and has frequently had to go to the bench with early foul troubles. His 40-minute averages are 10.7 points, eight rebounds and three assists, but Air Force has only begun to tap into that because fouls have prevented him from staying on the floor.
“I believe some of it’s the nature of my spot, but I’m not the only one that’s ever played a center or a big or a forward,” said Jackson, who must defend on the interior for the size-challenged Falcons.
“It’s just kind of trusting the guys a bit,” he said when asked what can be done to help the issues that have limited him to 22.3 minutes per game. “I don’t have to be as reactive. And just kind of settling into the position a little bit but still being able to take charges and still being able to block shots, but just being able to settle down a bit.”
Coach Joe Scott said Jackson’s issues remind him of those confronted by Joel Gerlach, a Falcons forward during Scott’s first tenure with the team in the early 2000s. Scott said he would routinely pull Gerlach after two quick fouls, so he decided he’d pull him after one. But after finding himself pulling Gerlach with 19:30 remaining in the first half, he jokingly said he began asking himself, “What’d I start him for?”
Scott believes Jackson’s foul issues can be helped through experience and in developing practice habits that carry into games.
It’s an issue that will be tested Thursday as Utah State comes to Clune Arena for a two-game series (the second game is Saturday). The Aggies feature 7-foot center Neemias Queta, who is entering his third season as a dominant inside presence in the Mountain West. While Air Force must contend with his size, it can’t sell out to crowd the paint because of the pieces surrounding him for the defending conference tournament champions.
If Jackson can help with the defense of Queta and stay on the floor, his presence is one that helps the full team. Perimeter players like Chris Joyce and A.J. Walker will see more open shots, and their success will take the burden off of freshman guard Glen McClintock while also allowing forward Keaton Van Soelen to grow in his role.
“It was clear real quickly that he has very good basketball skills,” Scott said of his first impressions of Jackson when taking over the program this offseason. “He has very good basketball IQ. He sees things. With the way that we play, seeing things is the most important thing on both ends of the court. So, he’s got good skills.”
Against Nevada he took just three shots but impacted the game with five rebounds, four assists and four steals. And he made all three shots, including a 3-pointer in the final minute that stretched the Falcons' lead to two possessions.
He did all that in 21 minutes, as he eventually fouled out.
He's a work in progress, but the potential he brings is as unique as his name.