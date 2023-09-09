Here’s a new one, courtesy of Owen Burk.

Air Force in the past has made fullbacks out of linebackers (Shayne Davern), tailbacks (Timothy Jackson) and track sprinters (Brad Roberts).

But a quarterback?

“I was a quarterback in high school, actually,” said Burk, who ran for 72 yards and the game’s only touchdown as Air Force topped Sam Houston 13-3 on Saturday night in Houston. “I ran the ball for my dad. He was my head coach. It was awesome. We had a good time there, it was great.”

Actually, Burk was more than a quarterback. And a “good time” may be underselling it.

As a quarterback who also saw time at running back, slow and wide receiver and outside linebacker, he ran for 2,069 yards as a senior and scored 35 touchdowns.

Perhaps the key to that diverse skill set came from his father, Ben, who logged more than 20 years coaching Allendale High School in Michigan and, according to an interview with Michigan Live in 2018, never wanted to be that coach who put his own kid at quarterback. So, he worked with Owen on other parts of the game and only relented on his quarterback philosophy when his assistant coaches urged him to find more ways to involve Owen in the offense.

Owen garnered more than 10 NCAA Division 1 offers, including several from Ivy League programs, but had eyed Air Force from the time he was in sixth or seventh grade and listened in as Falcons coach Troy Calhoun explained the academy and its benefits to a recruit from Allendale. Years later when Air Force then came after Owen for his diverse football skills and 4.0 GPA, the decision was an easy one.

“It’s a dream come true,” Ben Burk told Michigan Live when Owen committed to Air Force.

Now, as a senior, the 5-foot-11, 220-pound Burk appears to have separated himself among a crowd at fullback. He joins Jet Harris, Emmanuel Michel and Dylan Carson among those trying to replace Roberts, who set Air Force records for single-season carries in consecutive seasons and last year led the nation in rushing.

On Saturday Michel ran eight times for 53 yards, but his fumble led to the only points for the Bearkats. Michel did not carry again following that. Carson continued to impress, as the sophomore ran three time for 15 yards and now has eight carries for 65 yards this season. Harris hasn’t yet been given consistent work, running twice for seven yards through two games; though he started on Saturday.

As the Falcons were trying to finish off Sam Houston, it was Burk who was thrust into the Roberts-esque role. He carried 10 times in the fourth quarter, gaining 46 yards and scoring that game-sealing touchdown from 5 yards.

This player who has seen the field from many different positions knows that’s the role he would most like to fill.

“Just to be able to do that, do that for the team,” Burk said when asked what he’d like to see from himself in his senior season. “Be able to go down and punch it in. If we can do that every week we’re going to be successful for sure.”