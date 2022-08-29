Everett Smalley is fully aware of the irony found in his last name.

He’s 6-foot-3, 270 pounds. Anything but “small.” He’s heard it before.

“Everyone says it,” he said. “So I’m like, eh, it’s funny.”

But what Smalley heard in the spring of his freshman year was entirely new and rare. He was in line to start at left tackle in 2021 as a sophomore.

Air Force hadn’t started a sophomore on the line to open a season since 2012 when Matt Rochell started wire-to-wire at tackle, the first four starts on the right side before moving to the left.

“It was definitely very new,” Smalley recalled of hearing his spot in spring and then maintaining through last year’s fall camp. “No one on the team had done it before, so no one had been there before and it was unchartered territory. … You’ve just got to do it.”

Doing it was complicated. Air Force’s offensive line was replacing all five starters last season. Smalley had played in a few games as a freshman, mostly late in games that had been decided. Even in those situations, the game seemed fast.

But Smalley was well-prepared.

He played on a team at Plant High School in Tampa, Fla., that routinely churns out Division I players and was run with the efficiency of a college program. In fact, his high school coach, Robert Weiner, is now coaching at the college level as Toledo’s quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator.

Smalley then spent a year at the Air Force prep school.

“I think Everett moves really, really well. Has, really, quite a grasp of football,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said when asked what prompted the coaching staff to make Smalley the rare sophomore to start immediately on the line. “Certainly the detail that’s involved to being an offensive lineman for us, there’s an immense amount that’s there just in terms of the timing, some of the footwork, some of the line calls that are made or what not. He handled that really well.”

Smalley quickly adapted, as did the rest of the line. The Falcons led the nation in rushing and the offensive line was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, given to the best offensive line in the nation along with Kentucky, Oregon State and Michigan.

Air Force went 10-3 and won the First Responder Bowl 31-28 over Louisville.

Smalley now enters his junior year as one of 89 players on the offensive or defensive line named to the Outland Trophy Watch List

“I think it’s more a confidence thing (than knowledge),” Smalley said of applying lessons learned last year to the 2022 season that starts on Saturday with a visit from Northern Iowa. “I know I can do it now. Before it was unknown, now, since I’ve done it before, it’s not easy, you still have to work every day, but it’s like, I’ve done it already.”

The Falcons are expected to start three additional juniors on the line — left guard Wesley Ndago, center Thor Paglialong and right tackle Kaleb Holcomb — along with senior Isaac Cochran, a preseason All-Mountain West selection.

The other juniors joined Smalley in the starting lineup as the 2021 progressed, so there will be experience at each spot.

But to Smalley, the need for experience isn’t too great. He sees the job of the line as being about as elementary as wise-cracks about his last name.

“We show up, we get to work, we get the job done and we leave,” he said. “There’s nothing else to it. It boils down to that. We move people. We move the ball. Score touchdowns, win games.”

The few, the proud, the accomplished

Here’s the list of Air Force sophomores who have started at least half the team’s games on the offensive line over the past 10 years. Each went on to some level of acclaim for the program.

Matt Rochel, 2013

Started 38 consecutive games over his final three seasons

Alex Norton, 2015

All-Mountain West second-team selection as a senior

Parker Ferguson, 2018

All-Mountain West selection; spent last year on New York Jets practice squad

Nolan Laufenberg, 2018

All-Mountain West selection; currently in camp with Washington Commanders

Everett Smalley, 2021

Named to the Outland Trophy watch list prior to this season

Kaleb Holcomb, 2021

Started the final nine games at right tackle