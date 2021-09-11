ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Air Force’s defense turned in a performance for the ages on a somber day in which the nation reflected on those that sacrifice to defend it.
The Falcons limited Navy to 68 total yards of offense in a 23-3 victory on Saturday in a game played on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
Only once in Air Force history — vs. San Diego in 1956 — have the Falcons held an opponent to fewer yards, and they did it on this day in front of a national television audience on CBS and in a venue in which they hadn’t won in 10 years.
“Doing what we needed to do and playing as a team felt amazing,” said linebacker Demonte Meeks.
Football, at times, seemed secondary in this atmosphere. A series of video tributes were shown to commemorate the day. The teams ran out with American flags – as did Army earlier in the day.
“It’s 9/11,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “I think in the big picture, we know you come to Air Force Academy, you come to the Naval Academy, to serve. And on this day also we’ll never, ever forget not only those who perished and their families, but certainly just the remarkable ways they answered the duty in terms of our first responders, too.”
But there was football, too. And Air Force (2-0) dominated.
The Midshipmen (0-2) failed to record a first down on nine of their first 10 possessions and their first eight pass attempts resulted in five incompletions with the quarterback hurried out of the pocket and three sacks.
"When we dropped back to throw, we couldn't," Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said.
Navy was 1 of 12 on third-down attempts, averaged 1.1 rushing yards per attempt and didn’t pick up its second first down until midway through the fourth quarter.
“He’s done a super job along with our whole defensive staff,” Calhoun said of defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, whose defense also limited to the Midshipmen to 90 rushing yards a year ago in a 40-7 victory at Falcon Stadium.
The win — Air Force’s first at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium since 2011 — sets up a winner-take-all matchup with Army for the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 6. The Falcons would end a five-year drought with a victory, while Army could retain the trophy if it prevails.
As stout as Air Force was on defense, Navy was nearly as good.
The Falcons didn’t score their first points until 1:03 remained in the first half when they finished a 43-yard drive set up by a short Navy punt with a Brad Roberts 3-yard touchdown.
Roberts, who also scored in the fourth quarter, ran 29 times for 97 yards. All of his carries were up the middle into linebacker Diego Fagot and the heart of the Navy defense.
“They were definitely hard fought yards,” Roberts said. “They had a really good defensive line and then their linebackers were incredible. They were tough yards, but it was fun.”
The Falcons gained separation on the scoreboard in the third quarter when quarterback Haaziq Daniels sprang loose from 28 yards with 32 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“I was on the ground, I saw him running; I’ve never been happier in my life,” Air Force guard Hawk Wimmer said.
The points then piled on, with Navy snapping it over the punter’s head for a safety and Roberts again scoring, this time from 2 yards.
Daniels ran for 51 yards and completed 3-of-10 passes for 49 yards.
TD Blackmon, making his first career start, led Air Force’s defense with 11 tackles, including 1.5 for loss. Meeks had nine stops, including a pair of sacks. Both linebackers were credited with a quarterback hurry.
When it was over, the Falcons joined hands and sang second — always the goal for service academies in their rivalry games.
“It’s everything in the world, man,” said Wimmer, a senior who is in the starting lineup for the first time this season. “I’ve been dreaming of this ever since I got here. Obviously we haven’t beat them in 10 years on their own turf. … Having a chance for the CIC (trophy), that’s everything I wanted.”