Air Force will spend the early part of fall camp sanding off the corners of square pegs, just in case they need to fit somewhere else.
The back end of the defensive secondary will see most of the experimentation performed with an eye toward increased versatility, as the team has too many experienced, capable veterans to settle with playing just two at a time.
Senior Garrett Kauppila will see time at strong safety and spur linebacker, Grant Theil will also explore those two positions. Jeremy Fejedelem will see reps at cornerback (where he started as a sophomore) and free safety (where he played last year and earned postseason accolades). James Jones IV, back from a knee injury, will play corner, safety and spur linebacker.
“I think we’ve got to cross-train seven guys on defense,” coach Troy Calhoun said, adding that lineman Kaleb Nunez (defensive tackle and nose guard) and at least one linebacker will also be examined at multiple spots as the team weighs its options.
Air Force opens fall camp Aug. 2.
At safety, in particular, the Falcons have no choice but to try different combinations or risk sitting some of their better players. Fejedelem was a preseason all-Mountain West selection and led the team in tackles last year by a wide margin last season. Kauppila has been among the most productive players on the defense for the past two years … when healthy. Theil starred late in the season last year when injuries cleared his path to playing time. Jones, a former touted recruit, burst into the starting lineup as a sophomore before missing last year when he tore his ACL in August.
Expect others, like junior Colby Raphiel, to also make a push for time.
The cornerback spots would seem to be at least tentatively spoken for, as Zane Lewis returns following a breakout junior campaign and former three-star recruit Tre’ Bugg returns after starting four games as a sophomore.
There’s an opening at spur linebacker after Kyle Floyd’s graduation. That spot is something of a hybrid between an outside linebacker and fifth defensive back — so it makes sense that Kauppila and Theil (the two biggest safeties) would take a look there. The answer could also be to flex the defensive personnel based on the offensive sets and play five defensive backs at times.
“We’re trying to get our best 11 on the field at once,” Fejedelem said. “If our best 11 is five DBs, we’ll have five DBs on the field.”
Fejedelem said the cross training would also help players gain an understanding of the defense. The more you know what another position is doing, the more you fully grasp why your spot is being asked to perform certain responsibilities.
And beyond that, if injuries do occur, Calhoun doesn’t want to be in the position he was last August when he asked Fejedelem to switch to safety in the middle of camp with no previous experience at the position.
“We got lucky,” Calhoun said. “I say that in the sense that he had never played there, there was so much communication involved. … I don’t want to say I can’t believe it, but it was amazing; just in terms of his awareness that easily.”
Note
Air Force senior quarterback Isaiah Sanders was one of 86 players named to the Weurffel Trophy watch list for this season. The award goes to the FBS player that “best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.”
The Palmer Ridge graduate holds a 3.86 GPA as a human factors engineering major and is involved in academy, community and Fellowship of Christian Athletes leadership roles.