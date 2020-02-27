A division title could be decided at Falcon Stadium. Before the end of the summer.
The Mountain West released the framework of its 2020 football schedule Thursday, and Air Force will begin its conference slate at home against Boise State on Sept. 12 in the season’s second week.
The Falcons and Broncos finished last season ranked No. 22 and 23, respectively, by The Associated Press. Their positions were flipped in the USA Today Coaches’ Poll. Boise State won the Mountain Division, and eventually the Mountain West title, thanks to a victory over the Falcons. The Broncos went 8-0 in league play, while Air Force was 7-1.
The released schedule does not include game times, television assignments and could still potentially see matchups moved away from Saturdays. The Mountain West’s new contract provides the opportunity for games to be shown nationally on CBS, and the Air Force/Boise State tilt could certainly make a case to be the first.
The Falcons and Broncos has split their past six meetings.
Air Force’s bye week will fall Oct. 31, providing a rare midseason break for a team that often sees an opening in the schedule early in the season.
The Falcons’ non-conference schedule was already known – home vs. Duquesne on Sept. 5 as is they will again open vs. an FCS opponent, at Purdue on Sept. 19 in the program’s fourth trip to a Big Ten stadium since 2012, home vs. Navy on Oct. 3 in another matchup of teams that finished in the Top 25, at Army on Nov. 7.
Other key league matchups figure to be at Wyoming on Oct. 24, at Fresno State on Sept. 26, at Utah State on Nov. 28 and home vs. Colorado State on Nov. 14.
Air Force also visits San Jose State on Oct. 10, hosts Hawaii on Oct. 17 and hosts New Mexico on Nov. 21.
The schedule puts the Falcons on the road on Thanksgiving week, preventing a home game without the cadet wing in attendance and has no travel on the week before or after the game at Army. Both are longstanding preferences for the academy.
The Falcons, led by coach Troy Calhoun, finished last season 11-2 and return an experienced nucleus, including quarterback Donald Hammond III, 1,000-yard rusher Kade Remsberg, All-Mountain West offensive lineman Nolan Laufenberg, two-time all-conference honoree Jordan Jackson on the defensive line and leading tackler Demonte Meeks.
AIR FORCE 2020 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Sept. 5 – vs. Duquesne
Sept. 12 – vs. Boise State
Sept. 19 – at Purdue
Sept. 26 – at Fresno State
Oct. 3 – vs. Navy
Oct. 10 – at San Jose State
Oct. 17 – vs. Hawaii
Oct. 24 – at Wyoming
Oct. 31 – Open
Nov. 7 – at Army
Nov. 14 – vs. Colorado State
Nov. 21 – vs. New Mexico
Nov. 28 – at Utah State