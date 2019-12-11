Air Force football players will be able to exhale, partially, on Thursday morning.
With finals completed at the academy Wednesday, the team will gather for a 9 a.m. practice Thursday — the first full practice since learning it will play Washington State in the Cheez-It Bowl on Dec. 27 — and then scatter to planes and cars for a pre-Christmas holiday break.
The No. 24 Falcons will reconvene Dec. 22 in Phoenix, where they will practice four times in advance of the bowl game.
The total practice time in preparation for the Cougars (6-6) and their complex, nation-leading passing game will end up being comparable to a typical game, despite nearly a month between contests for Air Force (10-2).
So, while the players will take a long-awaited break, they’ll do so while taking football homework with them.
“We have to take it upon ourselves as individuals, and what kind of team do we want to be?” said senior captain Scott Hattok, a first-team all-Mountain West selection on the offensive line when asked about the importance of members of the team preparing for the game while on break. “I think that starts with being a professional. We’re going to relay that to our guys. When you go home, you do what you need to do to come to the bowl game ready to play and ready to win. I think that needs to be reemphasized that you need to take it upon yourself and be a personal champion.”
Since defeating Wyoming on Nov. 30 in the regular-season finale, Air Force had only partial practices last week as coaches hit the road to recruit. Those sessions included weight workouts and time on the field working on movement and technique, but at that point there was no specific opponent to study.
The studying was instead focused on classes, which wrapped this week.
“It was time to get our grades right and finish strong,” said wide receiver Geraud Sanders, the national leader in yards per reception, whose finals this week included international economics and aeronautical engineering.
The grind was intense enough that quarterback Donald Hammond III instituted a self-imposed ban on social media that lasted for six days.
“With all my finals being done, I’M BACK,” the junior tweeted late Wednesday afternoon.
Falcons players haven’t had a scheduled break since the weekend of Sept. 7 between the season opener Aug. 31 and a game at Colorado on Sept. 14.
They were scheduled to have an open date in the schedule Nov. 23, but the Mountain West moved its Nov. 9 game against New Mexico to that date following the death of a Lobos player.
Now comes an abbreviated holiday break that the players will gladly take after missing out on bowl games each of the past two seasons.
“We played on Saturday and then we came back on Monday to begin our offseason,” Hattok said of the 2018 season. “It was tough, and you just think, ‘I don’t want this to be us.’
“We did it and it feels amazing.”