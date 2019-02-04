Air Force will take rests early and late in the 2019 season.
The framework of the 2019 Mountain West schedule was released on Monday. The league is extending its schedule over 14 weekends instead of the usual 13, giving teams an additional week off.
For the Falcons, those off weeks come in the second week of the season (Sept. 7) and in the second-to-last week (Nov. 23).
After its opening game against FCS Colgate and the early bye, Air Force hits a challenging September stretch with consecutive road games at Colorado and Boise State.
The remaining home opponents will be San Jose State (Sept. 28), Fresno State (Oct. 12), Utah State (Oct. 26), Army (Nov. 2) and the regular-season finale against Wyoming (Nov. 30).
The Falcons visit Hawaii on Oct. 19. By rule, teams visiting Hawaii have the option of adding a 13th game to the schedule, but Air Force has passed on that option as it has done in the past.
The schedule will now be passed along to television networks, which can claim matchups and shift games to Thursdays or Fridays.
Air Force is coming off its second consecutive 5-7 campaign, but coach Troy Calhoun’s team returns its top six rushers, top two passers and four of the top five tacklers.
2019 AIR FORCE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 31: Colgate at Air Force
Sept. 7: Open
Sept. 14: Air Force at Colorado
Sept. 21: Air Force at Boise State*
Sept. 28: San José State at Air Force*
Oct. 5: Air Force at Navy
Oct. 12: Fresno State at Air Force*
Oct. 19: Air Force at Hawai‘i*
Oct. 26: Utah State at Air Force*
Nov. 2: Army at Air Force
Nov. 9: Air Force at New Mexico*
Nov. 16: Air Force at Colorado State*
Nov. 30: Wyoming at Air Force*