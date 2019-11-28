How will Wyoming move the ball?
At no point during this season were the Cowboys an offensive force, but things have grown increasingly tricky since freshman quarterback Sean Chambers was lost to a season-ending injury in late October. Without him for three full games, Wyoming has averaged less than 300 yards of offense and hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass. It won just one of those games, topping Colorado State 17-7 in freezing conditions thanks largely to 192 rushing yards. Air Force has been stingy against the run this season, and won’t have to sell out to stop the pass in ways that would create scrambling opportunities for Cowboys quarterbacks. So, it would seem Wyoming will either have to get creative with its scheme to spur that ground attack, or find a way to hit in the passing game.
What kind of an encore does Air Force have in store?
Donald Hammond III posted the best passing game for an Air Force quarterback in more than 40 years last week, going 9 of 10 for 327 yards and four touchdowns. Given that hadn’t happened in four decades, it would be crazy to expect it in consecutive weeks. But then again, that’s where Wyoming has been susceptible. While the Cowboys rank second in the Mountain West in rushing defense and have allowed only one opponent to go for more than 120 yards on the ground, it has given up 300-plus passing yards four times and has allowed a passing touchdown in all but two games. Expect the Falcons to try, as usual, to run their way to victory; but don’t be surprised to see even more passing attempts than were made at New Mexico.
Turnovers could turn the tide
Suppose that everything goes to script on Saturday – these running teams take the air out of the ball, keep the clock running and possessions are limited. If so, advantage Wyoming. The Cowboys are plus-9 in turnover margin this year, while Air Force is minus-4. If the Falcons lose a fumble or two or throw an interception while trying to take advantage of a porous pass defense, there may not be enough game clock to overcome those mistakes. The flip side to that is Air Force is 21-4 over the past six years when forcing two or more turnovers, including 3-1 this season. So if it’s the Falcons getting those turnovers, they should cruise.