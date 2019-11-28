Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High 42F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Clear during the evening followed by partly cloudy skies and gusty winds overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.