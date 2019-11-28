Falcons trample Buffaloes 30-23 in overtime

Air Force wide receiver Geraud Sanders clears past a Colorado foe during the Falcons’ game against the Buffaloes Sept. 14.

 Laura Domingue

12

Wyoming’s rank among the 12 Mountain West teams in first downs (196), passing efficiency (111.0) and passing offense (129.5 ypg).

29

Victories for Air Force at home since 2014, going 29-6 in that span. Wyoming is 1-1 at Falcon Stadium during that time.

41

The betting over-under for this game between teams built to run the ball and stop the run. Only BYU/San Diego (39) is expected to see less scoring this week.

191

Yards needed with two games remaining for Air Force tailback Kade Remsberg to become the team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Jacobi Owens in 2015.

287

Yards needed with two games remaining for Air Force receiver Geraud Sanders to become the second player in team history with 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Ernie Jennings in 1970.

399

All-time victories for Air Force, which is 399-329-13 in 64 seasons.

Load comments