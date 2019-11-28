12
Wyoming’s rank among the 12 Mountain West teams in first downs (196), passing efficiency (111.0) and passing offense (129.5 ypg).
29
Victories for Air Force at home since 2014, going 29-6 in that span. Wyoming is 1-1 at Falcon Stadium during that time.
41
The betting over-under for this game between teams built to run the ball and stop the run. Only BYU/San Diego (39) is expected to see less scoring this week.
191
Yards needed with two games remaining for Air Force tailback Kade Remsberg to become the team’s first 1,000-yard rusher since Jacobi Owens in 2015.
287
Yards needed with two games remaining for Air Force receiver Geraud Sanders to become the second player in team history with 1,000 receiving yards in a season, joining Ernie Jennings in 1970.
399
All-time victories for Air Force, which is 399-329-13 in 64 seasons.