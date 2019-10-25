1
National rank in kickoff returns (43.4 yards per return) for Utah State’s Savon Scarver, who has five returns for touchdown in his career.
2
Losses for Utah State, both coming on the road against teams from Power Five conference – 38-35 at No. 25 Wake Forest and 42-6 at No. 5 LSU
5
Air Force’s win total in the past two seasons, as it went 5-7 both times. It is currently sitting on five wins at 5-2.
9
Times Utah State coach Gary Anderson has faced Air Force as an assistant coach, but this will be his first as a head coach. Utah went 5-4 against the Falcons between 1999 and 2008 with Anderson on the defensive staff (including 3-1 when he was coordinating the defense).
10
Wins for Utah State in its past 11 conference games, yet Air Force enters this game as a 3.5-point favorite.
13.7
Tackles for game for Utah State linebacker David Woodward, as the 2018 All-American ranks second nationally.