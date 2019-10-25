New Mexico Bowl Capsule Football

FILE - In this Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 file photo, Utah State wide receiver Savon Scarver (81) celebrates a touchdown run by his teammate running back Darwin Thompson (5) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Hawaii in Honolulu. The high-flying offenses of Utah State and North Texas meet in the New Mexico Bowl in what is expected to be a passing attack shootout. Utah State is making its seventh college postseason appearance in eight years while North Texas tries to give head coach Seth Littrell his first bowl victory. (AP Photo/Eugene Tanner, File)

 Eugene Tanner

1

National rank in kickoff returns (43.4 yards per return) for Utah State’s Savon Scarver, who has five returns for touchdown in his career.

2

Losses for Utah State, both coming on the road against teams from Power Five conference – 38-35 at No. 25 Wake Forest and 42-6 at No. 5 LSU

5

Air Force’s win total in the past two seasons, as it went 5-7 both times. It is currently sitting on five wins at 5-2.

9

Times Utah State coach Gary Anderson has faced Air Force as an assistant coach, but this will be his first as a head coach. Utah went 5-4 against the Falcons between 1999 and 2008 with Anderson on the defensive staff (including 3-1 when he was coordinating the defense).

10

Wins for Utah State in its past 11 conference games, yet Air Force enters this game as a 3.5-point favorite.

13.7

Tackles for game for Utah State linebacker David Woodward, as the 2018 All-American ranks second nationally.

