Facts and figures to keep in mind as Air Force hosts Utah State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the Mountain West opener for both teams.
1.3
Rushing yards per attempt given up by the Air Force defense this season (78 yards on 58 carries).
2
Air Force’s national rank in total defense, as it has given up 177.5 yards per game. Georgia, which ranks No. 1, has given up 177 yards per game.
6
Career touchdowns on kickoff returns for Utah State’s Savon Scarver, one shy of the NCAA record.
8.5
Betting line, with Air Force as the favorite. The line opened on Sunday with Air Force as an 11-point favorite.
10
Consecutive wins for Utah State in the month of September, a stretch that included its 42-32 home win over Air Force in 2018 — the Aggies’ lone victory in the past six meetings in the series.
127
Passing yards for Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels in a 35-7 victory over Utah State last year. It remains a career high for Daniels, who completed 7-of-9 attempts in the game with a touchdown and added 47 rushing yards with a score.
1919
The last time a Utah State coach had started his tenure with two straight wins before Blake Anderson accomplished it this year. The last to do it was E. Lowell “Dick” Romney, whose name adorns the team’s football stadium.