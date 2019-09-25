Three areas we'll be watching as Air Force faces San Jose State at 6 p.m. Friday on CBS Sports Network.
Air Force’s decision at quarterback
Donald Hammond III didn’t practice until Tuesday, taking Saturday through Monday off to rest a right ankle injury. The assumption is that if Hammond is healthy, he plays. But given that Isaiah Sanders is available as a backup option and likely provides the Falcons (favored by 19) more than enough firepower to win and with Navy looming next week, expect a quick hook for Hammond if he doesn’t appear 100% – particularly if Air Force builds an early lead. If the Falcons can handle San Jose State without their No. 1 quarterback, it might be better served giving him as much time off as possible to be at his best for the Midshipmen.
San Jose State’s nose guard play
In analyzing Air Force’s past two games, one key stands out. Against Colorado, Buffaloes nose tackle Jalen Sami (a Colorado Springs native) made just two tackles and the Falcons fullbacks ran 18 times with 5.2 yards per carry. Against Boise State, Broncos nose tackle Lui made 16 stops and Air Force fullbacks ran 24 times with a 4.4 average. San Jose State features 334-pound senior Sailosi Latu at that all-important spot in the middle. If the Falcons can move him around and churn out yards up the middle, everything else opens up. Against CU, the Falcons averaged 6.9 yards per play. At Boise, they averaged 5.5. It starts in the middle.
The fourth quarter
Air Force has been outscored 26-9 in the fourth quarter, which is an unusual statistic for this team. Over the past four years the Falcons have outscored opponents 467-306 over those final 15 minutes. This year’s early discrepancy can be chalked up to being early in the season and having played at home just once (an opening blowout of Colgate that included a scoreless fourth quarter). At Falcon Stadium and its high altitude, Air Force generally holds an advantage late in the game. The Falcons better not bank on a winning this one at the buzzer, however, as San Jose State put together a 75-yard drive to take a lead at Arkansas late in the fourth quarter last week and then secured the victory with an interception.
No current Air Force players saw action the last time the Falcons faced San Jose State, and the Spartans have swapped coaching staffs since then. So history won't help as these conference foes square off Friday.
Prior to Saturday, San Jose State would have been the one game on Air Force's schedule it might have been expected to handle with a go-through-the-motions performance. But then the Spartans beat Arkansas on the road, and this suddenly becomes a major test.