San Jose St Football

San Jose receiver Tre Walker runs the ball during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

 Michael Woods

2

National rank for San Jose State linebacker Ethan Aguayo in talks per game with 14.7.

5

Time zones San Jose State will visit this season, the most in the nation. Its game at Air Force will mark its third in as many weeks after playing in the Pacific, Central and now Mountain time zones.

9

San Jose State players who caught passes in a 31-24 victory at Arkansas, led by Tre Walker’s 12 catches for 161 yards. Air Force has had just four players catch passes this season.

10

Points surrendered by Air Force in the second quarter over the first three games.

52

Points scored by Air Force in the second quarter over the first three games.

