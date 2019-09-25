2
National rank for San Jose State linebacker Ethan Aguayo in talks per game with 14.7.
5
Time zones San Jose State will visit this season, the most in the nation. Its game at Air Force will mark its third in as many weeks after playing in the Pacific, Central and now Mountain time zones.
9
San Jose State players who caught passes in a 31-24 victory at Arkansas, led by Tre Walker’s 12 catches for 161 yards. Air Force has had just four players catch passes this season.
10
Points surrendered by Air Force in the second quarter over the first three games.
52
Points scored by Air Force in the second quarter over the first three games.
Three key areas we'll be tracking as San Jose State visits Air Force on Friday; including the Falcons' questions at quarterback, the middle of the Spartans' defense and Air Force's issues in the fourth quarter.
No current Air Force players saw action the last time the Falcons faced San Jose State, and the Spartans have swapped coaching staffs since then. So history won't help as these conference foes square off Friday.
Garrett Kauppila likes to get an early start on his day, and that's been the safety's key to thriving at the Air Force Academy
Prior to Saturday, San Jose State would have been the one game on Air Force's schedule it might have been expected to handle with a go-through-the-motions performance. But then the Spartans beat Arkansas on the road, and this suddenly becomes a major test.