Air Force football hosts Northern Iowa in the season-opener at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on Altitude as part of a new agreement with the network. This will be the lone Air Force football game carried by Altitude this season. In Colorado Springs and Denver, Altitude can be found on DirecTV (Channel 681) and Evoca TV (15.3). It can also be found in Colorado Springs on StratusIQ (Channel 509). It is not available on Dish or through Comcast.

The broadcast team will be Vic Lombardi (play-by-play), Air Force graduate Ted Sundquist (analyst) and Katy Winge (reporter).

The game will also be broadcast on KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver and SM App 972.

Jim Arthus (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the call.

Air Force football's Everett Smalley hit rare early jackpot, ready to apply lessons learned

Air Force football's Everett Smalley is fully aware of the irony found in his last name. He’s 6-foot-3, 270 pounds. Anything but “small.” He’s heard it before. “Everyone says it,” he said. “So I’m like, eh, it’s funny.” But what Smalley heard in spring of his freshman year was entirely new and rare. He was in line to start at left tackle in 2021 as a sophomore.

Air Force quarterback Zac Larrier among several players taking reps at different positions

