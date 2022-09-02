Air Force football hosts Northern Iowa in the season-opener at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The game will be broadcast on Altitude as part of a new agreement with the network. This will be the lone Air Force football game carried by Altitude this season. In Colorado Springs and Denver, Altitude can be found on DirecTV (Channel 681) and Evoca TV (15.3). It can also be found in Colorado Springs on StratusIQ (Channel 509). It is not available on Dish or through Comcast.

The broadcast team will be Vic Lombardi (play-by-play), Air Force graduate Ted Sundquist (analyst) and Katy Winge (reporter).

The game will also be broadcast on KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver and SM App 972.

Jim Arthus (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the call.

Veteran quarterback Haaziq Daniels ready to ramp up the fun in Air Force's offense Haaziq Daniels intends to turn his significant experience with Air Force into something not generally associated with the program’s methodical…

Air Force football players keep expectations in perspective as season approaches Recent history, roster experience and proven talent have naturally resulted in external expectations for Air Force football.

Trio of Air Force graduates added to NFL practice squads after being cut late in training camp Three Air Force grads signed with NFL practice squads on Wednesday – tight end Garrett Griffin with Detroit, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson …

Edie Worthington blazes women's trail with Air Force football Edie Worthington drives a Dodge RAM 1500 Lone Star Edition. His name is Dwayne.

Air Force defensive back Camby Goff reflects on decisions that put him on current path Camby Goff set off on the path that would eventually lead him to Air Force when he was 15 years old.

Air Force football's Everett Smalley hit rare early jackpot, ready to apply lessons learned Air Force football's Everett Smalley is fully aware of the irony found in his last name. He’s 6-foot-3, 270 pounds. Anything but “small.” He’s heard it before. “Everyone says it,” he said. “So I’m like, eh, it’s funny.” But what Smalley heard in spring of his freshman year was entirely new and rare. He was in line to start at left tackle in 2021 as a sophomore.

Air Force receiver David Cormier grateful for one last season to cap a long journey David Cormier could feel a lot of things as he enters his final season at Air Force.

Air Force senior Christopher Herrera brings experience, extra size to the defensive line Christopher Herrera would stand out among Air Force defenders even if someone knew nothing of his track record.

Safety Trey Taylor leads by example in Air Force's secondary, perhaps preparing him a future career When Trey Taylor instructs his younger teammates, he is not only imparting wisdom as the most experienced player in the secondary.

Vince Sanford's ascent with Air Force football came at an unexpected position If Vince Sanford had been told in high school that he would be showered with accolades entering his final season as a college football player,…

Air Force offensive guard Isaac Cochran likes the line's chemistry, and he's an authority on the topic When Isaac Cochran mentions working in the lab this past summer, he’s not using the trope so in vogue for athletes referencing time spent in t…