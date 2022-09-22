Air Force looks to rebound from its first loss of the season as Nevada comes to Falcon Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday.

SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH

Nevada’s two quarterbacks

For the second time in three weeks, the Falcons are preparing for a game without knowing which quarterback might draw the start for the opponent. But unlike Colorado, where the possibility of playing Brendon Lewis or J.T. Shrout meant preparing two defensive game plans because of their varying styles, the difference this week lies only in the nuance provided by the two players. Nate Cox, in his sixth year of college, is 6-foot-9, 215 pounds. Shane Illingworth, is a 6-foot-6 redshirt sophomore who transferred from Oklahoma State and was once the fifth-rated pro style quarterback in his high school class. Nevada’s passing offense ranks 116th nationally (151.5 yards per game) through four contests.

Late night, short week for Nevada

The Wolf Pack face a gargantuan task in preparing for Air Force’s unique triple-option offense on an extra short week. Not only did Nevada play on Saturday before this Friday contest (the Falcons played at Wyoming on Friday night), but three lightning delays meant the game dragged on for 6 hours, 58 minutes and didn’t end until 1:39 a.m. Sunday in Iowa. The Wolf Pack then traveled back to Reno, Nev., and now must visit the academy. Teams with full weeks to prepare often struggle to get ready for Air Force, as Nevada well knows. The Falcons have averaged more than 39 points in their past five games vs. the Wolf Pack.

Is this Vince Sanford’s breakout week?

By the standard he set last season, Air Force outside linebacker Vince Sanford has had a quiet start to the season. The senior is seventh on the team with 12 tackles, he has one stop for a 1-yard loss, one pass breakup and three quarterback hurries. There’s nothing wrong with that line, but this is a player who made 17 tackles for loss last year for 118 yards. This could be his week to break out. Last year Sanford had two sacks and three TFL against Nevada. Granted, the Wolf Pack threw the ball far more often last season, but he’s one to watch regardless.

BY THE NUMBERS

4

Place on the Mountain West individual rushing list for Air Force tailback John Lee Eldridge III, who is averaging 92.3 yards per game. Thing is, Eldridge doesn’t even lead his team in rushing. That distinction belongs to Brad Roberts, who is second in the Mountain West with 114 yards per game.

24

Seasons as an assistant at Nevada for Ken Wilson, who was named the program’s head coach this past offseason. Wilson served on the Wolf Pack staff from 1989-2012 before spending the past decade as a defensive assistant at Washington State (2013-2018) and Oregon (2019-2021). Wilson’s son, daughter and daughter-in-law all attended Nevada.

48

Career tackles for loss for Nevada nose guard Dom Peterson, a two-time All-Mountain West selection.

55

Points given up by Nevada in a 55-31 loss to Incarnate Word, an FCS program. Though it is worth noting that Incarnate Word is averaging 50 points per game in a 3-0 start.

208

Rushing yards for Air Force tailback DeAndre Hughes against Nevada last year. Hughes missed the past two weeks with an injury and his status for Friday night is unknown.

457

Average rushing yards for Air Force in its four wins over Nevada since the series began in 2012, including 476 in a triple-overtime victory last season. The Falcons have averaged 265 yards on the ground in two losses to the Wolf Pack.

2012

The last time Air Force and Nevada finished a game where the score at the end of regulation was separated by more than a field goal. In 2012, the first meeting in the series, Air Force won 48-31. Since then the teams have seen two games go to overtime and three others decided by three points.