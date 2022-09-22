Air Force plays on a Friday night for the second consecutive week, hosting Nevada under the lights at 6 p.m.
The game will be broadcast on FS1, which can be found on channel 11.1 in Colorado Springs on Comcast/Infinity (Channel 55/775 HD), DirecTV (Channel 219) and Dish (Channel 150). The game will also be streamed online on Fox Sports app.
The broadcast team will be Alex Faust (play-by-play) and Petros Papadakis (analyst).
The radio broadcast will be carried on KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs, 104.3 the Fan in Denver, SIRIUS 388 and SXM App 978.
Jim Arthus (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the radio call.
Air Force looks to rebound from its first loss of the season as Nevada comes to Falcon Stadium at 6 p.m. Friday.
