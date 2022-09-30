Air Force hosts Navy at 10 a.m. Sunday in the first leg of the series for the Commander-in-Chief's trophy in a game broadcast nationally on CBS.
SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH
Outside noise for shorthanded Air Force
The cavalry isn’t coming for Air Force. The Gazette has learned WR Dane Kinamon, QB/RB/WR Zac Larrier and WR DeAndre Hughes will all be unavailable again with injuries. The three missing playmakers are among the most explosive on the team, with Kinamon scoring twice from 70-plus yards in the opener, Hughes owning a 200-yard rushing game last year and Larrier the two-time Mountain West champion in the 200-meter dash. What’s more, the team will be playing two days after the NCAA publicly announced sanctions for a COVID-19 dead-period recruiting violation. The penalties did not include a postseason ban of any kind, but there are costly recruiting limitations, a fine and the stain of a scandal on a service academy. It’s a lot for a shorthanded team to overcome and block out with a key rival coming to town.
Could this be the beginning of the end?
It’s strange to entertain the thought of Navy firing Ken Niumatalolo, who for so long was the picture of excellence at a service academy. But that’s becoming a more realistic possibility. One gambling site listed Niumatalolo as the fifth most likely coach to lose his job (a list topped by Colorado’s Karl Dorrell). Navy has losing seasons in three of the past four years. It lost to FCS Delaware earlier this season. Last year Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk showed his impatience when he fired offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper after a lackluster offensive performance in a loss to Air Force. Could a third-straight lopsided loss to the Falcons bring the same fate to Niumatalolo? Or, conversely, given that Navy closed last season with a win over Army, could a second straight win over a service academy foe and a potential run at a Commander-in-Chief’s trophy provide a needed lifeline for the longtime Navy coach?
Can Air Force’s defense continue its dominance?
Under former defensive coordinator John Rudzinski, Air Force cracked the code against Navy. The Midshipmen ran for just 36 yards on 34 attempts last year (gaining just 68 yards of total offense). In 2020 the Falcons gave up just 90 yards on the ground on 36 carries, and in 2018 Navy managed just 129 rushing yard on 41 attempts. Air Force won all three games handily. But with Rudzinski off to Virginia and Brian Knorr in his place, it remains to be seen if the Falcons can be as effective against the run. They currently rank 58th nationally in rushing defense (130.5 yards per game) after giving up 102.3 yards per game last season.
BY THE NUMBERS
1
This will be the first appearance for Air Force's alternate uniforms, part of the ongoing Air Power Legacy Series, that will honor the U.S. Space Force.
5
Consecutive years in which the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy has been won or retained by someone other than Air Force. Army won it in 2017, ’18, ’20 and retained it in 2021. Navy took it in 2019. It’s the longest drought for Air Force since Navy won it seven consecutive years from 2003-2009. The Falcons had won it 18 of 21 seasons prior to 2003.
12.75
Average points for Navy in the past four games against Air Force. The Midshipmen haven’t scored more than 14 points at Falcon Stadium since 2014.
14
Point spread for the game, favoring Air Force. The Falcons have been favored by at least two touchdowns in each of their four games against FBS competition this year and are so far 2-1 in those games, blowing out Colorado and Nevada at home and falling 17-14 at Wyoming.
17
Years that Chuck Peterson spent on staff at Air Force. The 1985 USAFA grad coach was the primary play caller under coach Fisher DeBerry from 1997-2006 and was offensive coordinator from 2000-06. He worked with running backs (1990), wide receivers (1991-96) and quarterbacks/fullbacks (1997-06). Peterson joined Navy’s staff this year as an offensive assistant.
25
Air Force ranks in the top 25 nationally in, among other categories, rushing offense (first, 412.3 ypg), passing yards per completion (third, 24.83 yards), third-down conversions (seventh, .529), scoring offense (37.8 ppg), fourth-down conversions (ninth, .833), total defense (19th, 287.8 ypg), scoring defense (21st, 16 ppg) and total offense (23rd, 486.8 ypg).