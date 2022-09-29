First team to 15 wins.
Don’t worry, Air Force and Navy will play 60 minutes on Saturday at Falcon Stadium regardless of the score. But service academy games as a whole have trended sharply toward defensive slugfests to the point where anything north of two touchdowns is likely to earn a victory.
In the past 14 meetings in the three-way annual series that also includes Army, the losing team has scored more than 14 points just once. Even the winner has scored 17 or fewer points in half of those games.
The average final score of those games has been 22-10. To put that into context, the average college football game over the past decade has averaged around 57 total points per game.
So, why the stark difference in service academy games, where there have been more shutouts (two) in the past 14 games than contests that have reached that 57-point threshold (Navy’s 34-25 win over Air Force is the only one)?
“We’re the only three schools that obviously get to see (a triple-option offense) all spring in practice, then you get to see it in camp,” Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo said. “I just think part of the familiarity in going against option football, I think that’s the biggest part of it.”
While this is obviously true — Air Force opponents frequently speak of the difficulty in replicating the speed of the option in practice, which isn’t a problem for the academies — this also would have been true for the 21 service academy games prior to this 14-game stretch when the teams averaged a combined 45.9 points per contest.
“I think the other aspect is just there are less plays,” Air Force coach Troy Calhoun said. “We’ve played games where in regulation there might be 150 snaps. There are times in these games where it might be 100. You’re playing 2 ½ quarters instead of 4. I think that’s a factor, too.”
But, again, the same general style of play was in place for periods of high and low scoring. Obviously it makes an impact. When Air Force was shut out by Army in 2017, the Falcons had only six possessions and ran 49 offensive plays. Compare that to last week when the Falcons ran 78 plays against Nevada in a 48-20 victory.
But then again, the Falcons and Navy had 25 combined possessions last year. That neither the Falcons nor Midshipmen generated much offense (the score was 7-3 until deep into the third quarter) wasn’t due to lack of opportunities, just a lack of running games. They punted a combined 15 times.
Calhoun dismissed the notion that Air Force’s defense is built with stopping the run as the first objective because the schedule always includes Army and Navy (plus a few others like New Mexico, San Diego State and Wyoming that have often been run-first in the past decade). Calhoun noted that the majority of offenses his team faces throw up to 30 times a game, so pass defense remains a key factor in the overall defensive scheme.
So perhaps it’s not just one of these factors, but a combination of them and some others as well.
The introduction of Jeff Monken into the series as Army’s coach seemed to bring about a major change. His teams have shutouts against both Air Force and Navy and have won the Commander-in-Chief’s trophy three of the past five years (retaining it last year).
Air Force has averaged 15.8 points in eight games vs. Monken-coached teams and it averaged 31.6 points per game in the eight games against Army prior to Monken’s arrival.
The Falcons haven’t really taken a dip against Navy, though last year’s 23-3 victory was a stalemate until late. Air Force scored 40, 25, 35 and 45 points in the previous four meetings against the Midshipmen.
Maybe the increased size along the offensive and defensive fronts has made for a change in style, as yards up the middle — such an important element for option teams — have been hard to find.
“I feel like every service academy game is a bruiser,” Air Force tailback John Lee Eldridge said.
The downturn of Navy’s offense as a whole can’t be overlooked, as the Midshipmen have struggled for consistency since the days when it had stars Keenan Reynolds and Malcolm Perry at quarterback.
Whatever the reasons, rest assured that the pageantry will be plentiful Saturday, but the points may not.