Air Force football hosts Navy in the first leg of the series for the Commander-in-Chief's trophy at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, the second of three Falcons games that will be carried by the network this season. CBS can be found on channel 11.1 in Colorado Springs via antenna and Channel 11 on DirecTV, Dish and Xfinity. The game will also be streamed online on CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Sherree Buruss (reporter).

Springs Soundoff, Ep. 6: Air Force-Navy preview Carson Field and Brent Briggeman talk about Saturday's game against Navy and the Falcons' 48-20 win over Nevada last week.

The radio broadcast can be found at KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs and 104.3 the Fan in Denver.

Jim Arthus (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the radio call.

Air Force football program put on probation by NCAA Air Force football will serve two years on probation but not face a post-season ban, the NCAA announced on Thursday.

Friday Faceoff: What will happen to college football in the state given the struggles at CU, CSU? Colorado and Colorado State are winless in football and listed by some power rankings as the two worst teams in FBS. What does this mean for c…

Michael Mack II hopes to bring continued stability to cornerback position for Air Force as Navy visits Perhaps the most important player for the Air Force defense grew up about 25 miles from the Naval Academy.

Offensive production has begun to flow from Air Force receiver David Cormier Air Force players used to frequently refer to a ketchup bottle analogy, and perhaps more than any individual comparison that’s what best suits…

Air Force tailback John Lee Eldridge III brings a different skill set to the running game Troy Calhoun put the estimate at 100 yards on the actual length John Lee Eldridge III ran on his longest gain this past week.

Air Force football notebook | Depth bolstered at cornerback position Sophomore Jamari Bellamy started for a second consecutive week alongside junior Michael Mack II at cornerback, but Air Force now has added dep…

Air Force displays willingness to substitute quarterbacks at unexpected times The exact reasoning that led to Air Force one-play-at-a-time substituting at quarterback remains a mystery, but the wrinkle introduced Friday …