Navy, left, lines up against Air Force during an Oct. 5, 2019, game in Annapolis, Md.

 The Associated Press file

Air Force football hosts Navy in the first leg of the series for the Commander-in-Chief's trophy at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The game will be broadcast nationally on CBS, the second of three Falcons games that will be carried by the network this season. CBS can be found on channel 11.1 in Colorado Springs via antenna and Channel 11 on DirecTV, Dish and Xfinity. The game will also be streamed online on CBS Sports and the CBS Sports app.

The broadcast team will be Rich Waltz (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst) and Sherree Buruss (reporter).

The radio broadcast can be found at KVOR AM 740 in Colorado Springs and 104.3 the Fan in Denver.

Jim Arthus (play-by-play) and Jesse Kurtz (analyst) have the radio call.

