7
Consecutive victories for the home team in the series between Air Force and Navy.
8
Consecutive victories for Air Force, tying the Falcons with Notre Dame for the longest streak in NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision.
9
Victories for Air Force, against no losses, when wearing special uniforms as part of the Airpower Legacy Series. They will wear uniforms on Saturday inspired by the Tuskegee Airmen.
20
Commander-in-Chief’s trophy titles won by Air Force, the most in the annual competition with Navy (which has 15) and Army (seven). The Falcons last won the trophy in 2016.
99
Career victories for Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo, who owns a 99-61 career mark, all with the Midshipmen. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun is just behind at 98-69.