0
Times Louisville and Air Force have played in football. The Cardinals are 8-3 all-time against service academies (6-3 vs. Army and 2-0 vs. Navy).
1st
National rank for Air Force in rushing with 340.8 yards per game. Louisville ranks 50th in rushing defense at 156.7 yards per game.
4
Games this season that Air Force completed one or fewer passes and won. In victories over New Mexico, Boise State, Nevada and UNLV the Falcons were a combined 3-of-12 passing for 105 yards and no touchdowns through the air. They ran for an average of 426 yards in those games. In their nine victories, the Falcons averaged just 2.4 pass completions and threw for more than 100 yards twice.
10
Wins are possible for Air Force. The Falcons would finish the season 10-3 with a win. The program has had eight seasons with at least 10 victories – 10-2 in 1983, 12-1 in 1985, 10-3 in 1991, 10-3 in 1997, 12-1 in 1998, 10-3 in 2014, 10-3 in 2016 and 11-2 in 2019.
20th
Louisville’s national rank on offense wit 450.3 yards per game, which has been split between 238.9 yards per game passing and 211.3 rushing. Air Force has given up more than 370 yards of offense just once this season.
37
Combined touchdowns for Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, including 19 rushing (fourth-most in the nation) and 18 passing. Cunningham needs 32 yards to finish with 1,000 rushing yards.
68
Yards needed for Air Force quarterback Haaziq Daniels to eclipse 1,000 passing yards this season. Daniels enters the game 43-of-94 passing for 932 yards with five touchdowns and three interceptions.
219
Yards needed for Air Force fullback Brad Roberts to match Beau Morgan (1996) for the all-time single-season record in program history. Roberts enters the game in seventh place in team history with 1,275 yards. He would vault into the top four with 11 yards and needs 40 for third place.