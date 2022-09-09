Air Force (1-0) hosts Colorado (0-1) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday with a crowd in excess of 40,000 expected at Falcon Stadium.
SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH
Air Force’s cornerback situation
This has gotten complicated. The Gazette has learned that Air Force cornerback Corey Collins left the team early this week. Collins was the team’s No. 3 cornerback. He didn’t start the opener but played and made a pair of tackles. What’s more, starter Eian Castonguay has battled an illness. It sounds like he’ll be able to play, but if he’s not 100% and Collins isn’t around as a backup, that puts the spotlight on sophomore Jamari Bellamy (6-foot-2, 175-pound native of Atlanta) to see his first significant action against a talented crop of Colorado receivers.
Colorado quarterback situation
The Buffaloes still don’t have a quarterback, at least not one they’re ready to announce. Air Force said it would complicate game preparations, as J.T. Shrout and Brendon Lewis bring different styles. In the opener against TCU, Shrout went 13-for-23 passing for 157 yards and a touchdown. Lewis was 13-of-18 for 78 yards. Lewis, the more mobile of the two, rushed for 42 yards on eight carries. The general consensus is that Shrout will get the start, but CU has not officially showed its hand.
Air Force reinforcements
The Falcons didn’t have to show a lot to handle Northern Iowa 48-17 in the opener. The defense largely gave cushions on the end and didn’t reveal much in its blitz package. Tight end Kyle Patterson played only a handful of snaps as he wraps his recovery from knee surgery. Quarterback/speedy jack-of-all trades Zac Larrier didn’t play because of a groin injury. All of that should change on Saturday and could help Air Force make even larger strides from Week 1 to 2 than most teams are accustomed to seeing.
BY THE NUMBERS
0
FCS teams on Colorado’s schedule this season, making the Buffs one of just 15 programs of the 131 teams in FBS not to play a team from the lower classification. Air Force has opened each season under Troy Calhoun with an FCS opponent, including last week’s 48-17 win over Northern Iowa.
0
Meetings against Air Force for Colorado coach Karl Dorrell as a head coach or assistant. Falcons coach Troy Calhoun has faced CU just once, Air Force’s 30-23 overtime victory in Boulder in 2019.
1
Air Force’s national rank in rushing yards (582), passing yards per completion (36.3) and passing efficiency (257.6) after one week.
2
Months before the premier of The Godfather Part II the last time Air Force and Colorado played at Falcon Stadium, Oct. 5, 1974.
3
Consecutive wins for Air Force over teams from Power Five conferences (ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, SEC), topping Colorado and Washington State in 2019 and Louisville in 2021.
16
Seasons at the helm of Air Force football for Troy Calhoun, a 1989 graduate of the academy. Colorado has cycled through five coaches during that span (Dan Hawins, 2006-10; Jon Embree, 2011-12; Mike MacIntyre, 2013-18; Mel Tucker, 2019; Karl Dorrell, 2020-present).
18
Point spread for Saturday’s game, with Air Force heavily favored. Colorado has never been a larger underdog against a Group of Five opponent.