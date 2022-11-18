Air Force (7-3, 3-3 Mountain West) hosts Colorado State (2-9, 2-4) at 7 p.m. Saturday in the final home game for the Falcons.
SUBPLOTS WE’LL WATCH
The cold
Yuck. A 7 p.m. kickoff on a frigid weekend. Temperatures should be between 15-20 degrees for the game, which will start several hours after sunset. How will this impact the game? For Air Force, the ball is only exchanged through the air on the occasional toss sweep, option pitch or passing attempt (the team ranks last in the nation in passing attempts at 75 for the season). For Colorado State, passing makes up 68% of the offense. So if the freezing conditions neutralize the passing game, it’s clear which team will feel the brunt of that.
Tory Horton’s impact
Easily the most impactful athlete on the field will be Colorado State receiver Tory Horton, a Nevada transfer who is averaging 18.1 yards on punt returns (with a touchdown) and has 965 receiving yards with six scores. Air Force is unlikely to be able to contend with him, consistently at least, with one defender. The conditions might help limit him to a degree, but look for the Rams to try to exploit matchups he creates at all opportunities, or use the attention he attracts to find openings elsewhere.
Brad Roberts’ numbers
Air Force fullback Brad Roberts naturally wants a win on Saturday, which would move Air Force to 5-0 vs. in-state foes Colorado and Colorado State since Roberts arrived at basic training before the 2019 season from Arvada. Beyond that, Roberts is climbing every rushing chart at Air Force. If here were to match the 151 yards he ran for against Colorado State in 2021, he would climb to No. 3 on Air Force’s single-season rushing list (he currently has 1,241 yards). He is 334 yards shy of the next target on the all-time rushing list (Roberts has 3,054 yards; Beau Morgan is at No. 3 with 3,379).
BY THE NUMBERS
8
Wins in a row for Air Force at Falcon Stadium. Colorado State last won at the academy in 2002.
19
The most points scored in a game by Colorado State this season, coming in a home loss to Middle Tennessee. The Rams have averaged 14.3 points per game in conference games, ranking 10th.
21
Seniors who will be honored by Air Force prior to the final home game of the season.
23
Sacks allowed by Colorado State in conference games, a mark that is second-worst in the Mountain West.
35
Receiving yards needed by Tory Horton to reach 1,000, which would give Colorado State a 1,000-yard receiver in eight consecutive seasons (not counting the shortened 20202 season).